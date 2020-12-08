One of the coolest and strongest women I know: Kareena wishes Sharmila Tagore on birthday

Both her daughter and daughter-in-law shared wishes. (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Sharmila Tagore is celebrating her birthday today, and many celebrities have wished the veteran actor on social media. Her daughter-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, also took to Instagram to share her wishes and posted a stunning black and white of the Amar Prem actor. In the picture, Sharmila is seen wearing a sleeveless black top seemingly paired with trousers, with the look completed with her iconic winged eyeliner.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know… happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law.”

Daughter Soha Ali Khan also shared a post, and it trumps all for being so heartwarming. Keeping the pandemic in mind, the mother and the daughter are not together this time. In her post, Soha mentioned this while adding how they have always been together in the past on this day. And then as a treat, she shared pictures from 2013-2019.

“We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and be thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon,” she wrote.

Sharmila was always way ahead of her time and the pictures serve as a nice time capsule.

