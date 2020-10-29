Sharad Purnima 2020: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, and Mantra

Sharad Purnima 2020 Puja Vidhi: Sharad Purnima marks the end of monsoon. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Sharad Purnima 2020 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings: Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumara Purnima or Kogagiri Purnima will be celebrated on the full moon night of October 30 this year. Observed in the Hindu month of Ashvin, the period holds significance as it is believed that it is the only day when the moon shines with all 16 kalas or qualities associated with a human personality. While Lord Krishna was born with all 16 kalas and thus was a complete incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Ram was only born with 12 kalas.

Sharad Purnima also marks the end of monsoon.

The auspicious occasion is observed with much fanfare in many parts of the country. In Brij, where it is called Raas Purnima, legend has it that Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas or the dance of divine love on this day.

As per drikpanchang.com, moonrise on Sharad Purnima will happen at 04:39 pm. The Purnima Tithi then begins at 05.45 pm on October 30 ends at 08.18 pm on October 31, 2020.

On the day of Sharad Purnima, devotees also read the legendary tale of two sisters, who observed fast on every Sharad Purnima. While the younger sister would never do the ritual with total dedication, her elder sister was extremely devoted and religious. As per the legend, the younger sister had to face hardships in life whereas her elder sister lived content and joyful life. This is said to be due to the grace of Lord Moon and the power of the Sharad Purnima vrat.

Hence, worshipping the moon on the day of Sharad Purnima is considered very significant. Newlywed women, who take a pledge to do Purnimasi fasting for a year, begin the fast from the day of Sharad Purnima. In Gujarat, it is popularly known as Sharad Poonam.

How to do the puja?

Wake up in the wee hours of the morning and take a bath. Decorate the puja place at home. Offer prayers to Goddess Laxmi and Lord Vishnu. The puja samagri must include incense, lamp, kheer as an offering. Many people also feed brahmans and provide offerings to pandits.

