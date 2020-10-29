Sharad Purnima 2020: Date, puja timings, importance and significance

Sharad Purnima 2020 Date: The festival is held on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashvin. (Source: Pixabay, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Sharad Purnima 2020 Date, Puja Timings: Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumara Purnima or Kogagiri Purnima, is an annual harvest festival celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashvin. The festival marks the end of the monsoon season. This year, it will be observed on October 30, 2020.

On this day, unmarried women observe fast in the hope of getting a suitable groom, as popularly believed. The women wake up early morning and welcome the sun god at sunrise with a vessel made of coconut leaf called ‘kula’, filled with fried paddy, containing seven fruits like coconut, banana, cucumber, betel nut, sugarcane and guava. This is followed by an aarti.

The women break their fast in the evening with fried paddy from the morning, after offering it to the moon god before the tulsi (holy basil) plant. Devotees also eat rice and milk or rice kheer after offering it to the moon god.

Goddess Laxmi is worshipped on this day. It is said in the Puranas that Goddess Laxmi takes rounds of the earth to watch the actions of people during the night. Some also worship Lord Indra, Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati.

In the Brij region, Sharad Purnima is known as Raas Purnima. Legend goes that Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas or the dance of divine love on this day.

According to drikpanchang.com, Purnima Tithi will begin at 5:45 pm on October 30 and end at 8:18 pm on October 31, 2020. Moonrise on Sharad Purnima day is at 4:29 pm.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd