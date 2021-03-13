Shanaya Kapoor’s Friday night glam look is the makeup inspiration you need

Would you like to recreate her look? (Source: makeupbyriddhima/Instagram)

The weekend is here. If your all set to attend your party in your most glam avatar, we have the perfect makeup inspiration for you. Want an easy glam look which does not look cakey? Then Shanaya Kapoor will show you how to get a soft glam look with the right amount of drama to get the party started in just 30 seconds!

Take a look below at the video. We have the steps decoded for you to recreate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

Steps to recreate Kapoor’s look

Begin by mixing equal parts of foundation and moisturiser. Blend it into your face really nicely so that your base looks flawless and has no creases.

Next, using a shimmery shade with pink reflective glitter, apply it on your entire eyelids and the lower lash line too. Blend it nicely and add a highlighter on the high points of your face.

Finally, add some colour to your cheeks with a blush and add a bit of bronzer. Don’t forget to fill your eyebrows as well.

Once done, finish your look with a hint of lip gloss. Spritz some dry shampoo to add volume to your hair and you are all dolled up for the party!

Ready, set, makeup!

