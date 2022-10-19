‘Travelling helps me shape my character, enhance my skills’: Shanaya Kapoor on her love for exploring new destinations

She is yet to spread her magic on the silver screen, but Shanaya Kapoor has already impressed many (including us) with her impeccable style choices and is often seen creating an impact with her on-point looks. But, there is another thing the young Kapoor scion sets massive goals for, something she says she is extremely passionate about. To know what it is, all you need to do is scroll through her social media! If you are still unable to figure it out, allow Shanaya, who is the daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, to tell you about that thing which has not only left a positive impact on her life but has also added to her learning curve as an actor — travelling!

Talking more about her love for exploring new destinations across the globe, Shanaya Kapoor shares her favourite travel destination (and the reason behind it), talks about being a responsible traveller, the importance of sustainable travel, and also reveals her favourite travel partners! Edited excerpts below:

You are all set to make your Bollywood debut with Bedhadak — what are you most excited about, and what are you most scared/apprehensive about?

I’m extremely grateful to have gotten an opportunity to work with such a big production house like Dharma and start my career with a movie like Bedhadak. It still feels surreal every morning, and it’s an opportunity I’ll never take for granted. I feel excited but I’m also aware that I have to prove my worth as an actor and work super hard to prove that I can be part of such a production house.

Apart from putting in numerous hours, an actor also gets to travel to some exotic locations to shoot. Are travels something you look forward to?

I, personally, love travelling which is why I am really excited to be a part of Booking.com’s Booking Explorer campaign that celebrates the spirit of travel in a more meaningful and responsible way. Travelling is all about experiencing the simple things in life. It has left a positive impact on my life, and has broadened my perspective. I feel as an actor travelling helps me to shape my character, and enhance my skills. There is something magical about new places, it’s about different cultures, customs, traditions etc. I also love tasting new delicacies whenever I travel to a new place.

What kind of a traveller would you describe yourself to be, and what is your idea of a perfect vacation?

I’m extremely structured in my holiday when it comes to my travel food and activities. Also, I love to explore new tastes, new cultures, and try something out of my comfort zone, something new. So, I really like to make sure I plan that. I like a good challenge, but I also love to relax and pamper myself. It’s a good mix of both. But I’d say I’m a risk taker when it comes to travelling and very passionate about it, too. A perfect vacation really depends on what mood I’m feeling that month before a trip, but right now I would say an amazing way to get away on an exotic island, waking up in front of the ocean and just going for a swim and exploring.

While the pandemic restricted travel, it highlighted the importance of sustainable travel. What things do you swear by to ensure you travel responsibly with minimal carbon footprint?

As a big traveller, I do swear by choosing the right airline with less use of carbon emissions, it’s the quickest and easiest way to be sustainable. Also, choosing destinations at certain times when it’s not touristy so it’s not overcrowded and overbearing for the environment. Lastly, shopping locally, and eating local food. Help all kinds of local businesses.

If you had to pick your most memorable vacation until now, which would that be? Also, your favourite travel destinations are?

New York is my favourite destination. I always feel the most independent when I travel to NYC; you can venture out and be by yourself, which is the best thing according to me. All my trips with Ananya (Panday), Suhana (Khan), and our mothers have been the most memorable.

But its not just vacay goals, you also serve massive fashion inspiration. What are the dos and don’ts you stick to when it comes to styling a look?

Wear what you feel comfortable in, and do pay attention to details of your look, even pay attention to those tiny details you think people won’t notice. It makes a big difference. Whatever makes you feel your best should be a priority because, for me, you’re dressing for yourself first. A fashion tip would be don’t overdo it; if an outfit is loud, keep jewellery minimal, if the outfit is minimal you can accessorise a little bit more than usual but still keep it classy and chic. Less is more!

What about your hair and beauty routine — are you someone who swears by DIY remedies? If yes, which is your favourite one?

My all-time favourite would be a hair or face mask using rice flour and yoghourt mixed with little organic honey. For a simple, quick mask , I recommend smashed avocado for hair to soften it and face for hydration!

Among all your cousins, who do you go for personal and professional advice, and who are you most close to?

I take all their advices. Be it personal and professional. I look up to all my cousins! I’m the closest to Khushi (Kapoor), I guess because we are of the same age group, and we have the same circle! She’s my best friend that way.

