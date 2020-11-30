The ultimate shampoo hack for good hair days this winter

This 1-step hack will always come to your rescue. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Winters can be harsh not only on our skin but our hair, too. Despite that, let’s be honest — we tend to take care of our skin more than our hair. However, even a little change can ensure that our hair not only remains healthy but is protected from the dry, chilly season. So check out this super simple hack which can make a world of a difference.

Steps

*Take 2-3 tbsp shampoo and add 1 tbsp coconut oil to it. Mix well. Wet your scalp and apply the shampoo-oil mixture. Massage well.

*Lather up the shampoo like usual and then wash it away. The coconut oil helps seal in the moisture and acts as a protective barrier so that your hair doesn’t get frizzy.

But if you have extremely dry or brittle hair, we suggest following it up with a conditioner. Leave it on for 5 minutes and then rinse off. Always use normal water to wash your hair rather than lukewarm water. This increases dandruff and strips of the natural moisture from your hair.

Also, make sure you wash your hair after every two days to maintain the balance of your mane. Try to incorporate some DIY hair masks; you can check them out here. Make sure you regularly incorporate this wonder ingredient in your hair care routine, too.

