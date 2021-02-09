Why you need to switch to shampoo bars (and how to make one for yourself)

We all love a good bottle of shampoo that leaves the hair silky, shiny, and smelling wonderful. But, have you ever thought about the environmental consequences of using the same, which includes the risk of releasing harmful chemicals into the water supply? If you want to make a change and do your bit for the environment, you are at the right place!

How about ditching chemical-laden shampoos and switching to a shampoo bar? Check out the four major reasons why you should make the switch today. Also, we have an easy DIY for you!

Reasons shampoo bars are better

Convenient

You may have to plastic wrap your bottle of shampoo while travelling to avoid any leakage. But you do not need to do that with a shampoo bar. So add one to your routine and travel light!

Lesser toxic ingredients

A major reason why our hair feels dry even after a wash is because of the higher pH value of the shampoo, which makes the product alkaline. Our hair’s pH value is more on the acidic side. Shampoos that contain ingredients like sodium laureth sulfate tend to be harsher. However, shampoo bars contain aloe vera, shea butter, or coconut oil which are way more gentle on your mane.

Less environmental damage

Unlike a plastic bottle of shampoo, bars have minimal packaging. They come covered in paper, which is degradable. We all know that the beauty industry produces huge amounts of plastic waste, so as a consumer, it becomes our duty to put a stop to the same.

Cost-effective

A good bottle of shampoo can cost you anything between Rs 500-600 every month. But a good shampoo bar costs around Rs 200 only. Not only that, when one uses the liquid variant, there is way more wastage. With a shampoo bar, however, you just need a few swipes to lather up and have a nice wash.

How to make your own shampoo bar

Ingredients

Fresh aloe vera gel

Castile soap

Any essential oil of your choice

Coconut oil (optional, if you have dry hair)

Steps

*Scoop out fresh aloe vera gel and transfer it to a bullet blender. then add castile soap — available online and at medical stores — along with a few drops of essential oil and 2-3 tablespoons of coconut oil.

*Whisk it nicely and transfer it into an ice tray. Freeze overnight and use it the next day by thawing it a little or just massaging it to form a lather. Rinse your hair with cold water and air dry it.

Aloe vera helps nourish the hair and also makes it shiny. Coconut oil nourishes the scalp and the essential oil help you feel calm and leave your hair smelling lovely!

