‘I work out, eat right and meditate’: Shama Sikander on how she takes care of her skin

Baal Veer actor Shama Sikander, whose transformation has got her fans talking, recently quashed rumours of going under the knife. In an interview with ET Times, the 39-year-old actor confessed that while cosmetic procedures like botox have worked for her, “there is no plastic surgery involved”. “There is no plastic surgery involved in my case. I don’t know why people say I got plastic surgery done when it is just cosmetic procedures. When people saw me I was a growing up girl. So certain physical changes were still going on. But from now on if I change completely then you tell me,” she said.

She also shared how eating the right kind of food along with physical activity and meditation have held her in good stead. “I work out right, I eat right and I meditate, so the change on my skin is also because of this… I have taken botox treatment but that doesn’t come under the category of corrective surgery. I have not gone under the knife,” she told the news site.

The actor’s social media is proof of her amazing transformation over the years. Check these out.

Stressing that one’s personal choice should not be a subject for trolls, Sikander said, “People shouldn’t be bothered at all if any actor or actress is going for plastic surgery. At the end of the day, it is their hard-earned money. People can of course have opinions, but trolling I don’t understand. Trolls rarely affect me now, all thanks to the meditation that I practice on a regular basis. That helps me keep calm.”

