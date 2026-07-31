Shakti Mohan’s dance studio has a ‘Wall of Fame’, personalised touches and more

Choreographer-performer Shakti Mohan opened the doors to her expansive dance studio — Nritya Shakti — in Mumbai. Launched in 2011, it is located in Goregaon West, Mumbai, and offers a range of dance training for beginners, kids, and professionals.

In the recently shared studio tour with Bollywood Hungama, Mohan shares glimpses of her thoughtfully designed space that has become a second home for dancers training under her guidance.

The studio immediately stands out for its warm and well-lit atmosphere. Rather than feeling like a conventional rehearsal hall, the space combines functionality with Shakti’s personality. The entrance opens with a blue couch placed against the white-toned walls, while the board displays the classes scheduled for the day.

“Kids come from Bombay, other cities, sometimes other countries. They travel from all over to attend their classes,” Mohan shares.

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As the video progresses, she enters Studio A. Large mirrors line the walls of the practice rooms, while polished wooden floors create the ideal environment for long hours of rehearsals. She shares that Studio A was designed for semi-classical and hip hop dance forms.

Significance of Nritya Shakti’s logo

Natural lighting filters through the studio, giving the interiors an open and calming feel that mirrors Mohan’s own graceful style of dance. Talking about Nritya Shakti’s logo, Mohan shares that it was hand-painted by designer Kanchana Sawant.

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“I feel that the colour red is just a lot of passion in love. She (Kanchana Sawant) just had a normal conversation with me to reflect my energy into the logo,” she said.

During the tour, Mohan explains that she wanted the studio to feel like more than just a place to learn choreography. For her, she shares that it is a sanctuary where she can come and relax when having a stressful day.

The studio also features its own ‘Wall of Fame”. The board consists of a list of workshops conducted in the studio, along with a ravishing photo of Mohan exuding a contemporary pose.

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One of the highlights of the tour is a wall featuring photos of guests who have been to the dance studio, including musician Vishal Dadlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Shalmali Kholgade, Kapil Sharma, and others.

Mohan then takes the camera through the edit room. One of the standout features of the space is photos of all the teachers in the dance studio. “Made a board of our entire beautiful teachers like ‘wall of fame’,” she says.

Importance of personal spaces on well-being

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, explained that certain spaces, like a dance studio, art room, or even a reading nook, have a profound impact on emotional well-being and stress levels, as the brain is constantly processing cues from surroundings. “When we repeatedly associate a particular place with calmness, creativity, or positive experiences, the brain begins to recognise that environment as emotionally safe,” she said.

“Stepping into a familiar, comforting environment can reduce mental overload and signal to the brain that it is okay to relax. This is why many people feel noticeably calmer in places where they have experienced joy, creativity, or emotional connection,” she added.