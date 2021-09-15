Effective natural remedies for long, lustrous hair

Blame it on the changing weather, hard water, or the lack of a hair care routine, thinning and hair loss can be a problem for many. If you too have tried numerous remedies, but none have worked for you, it is time you refer to the expert. Herbal beauty care professional Shahnaz Husain’s Instagram is a treasure trove of simple tips and tricks to enhance hair growth.

According to Husain, the most important aspect of improving hair growth is to “pay attention to your diet“. “It should contain adequate protein, vitamins, and minerals like iron and zinc. Vitamin B7, also known as biotin, is very important for hair growth. Have a small bowl of sprouts daily. It contains amino acids, which promote the growth of healthy hair,” she mentioned in a post.

It is also well-known that biotin boosts the production of amino acids, which helps produce proteins that are important for hair growth. Sources of biotin include egg yolk, avocados, almonds, cauliflower, mushrooms, and sweet potatoes.

Check out some remedies below:

*Apply coconut milk at night. Leave overnight and wash hair the next morning.

*Onion juice applied on the scalp is said to help hair growth as onions have sulphur.

*Make a paste of curry leaves and yoghurt and apply as a hair pack. It improves hair texture and growth.

*Beat an egg with two teaspoon sesame oil. Apply on the hair and wrap a hot towel for 10 minutes.

*Twice a week, add coconut oil to fresh curry leaves and boil until a black residue is formed. Cool the mixture and apply the residue to your scalp. Keep it on for an hour and then wash.

Apart from proteins, experts suggest it is important to have vitamin C, Omega 3 fatty acids, and iron in your regular diet.

