Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor serve major couple goals as they perform a romantic dance

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood who keep giving us major goals with their endearing love-filled posts. Yet again, the duo left us asking for more as they danced to a romantic number together.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Mira shared a video in which the couple can be seen grooving to Bruno Mars’ track Marry You. The occasion was Mira’s parents’ anniversary and she could not stop professing her love for Shahid as she wrote, “I think I wanna marry you!” while sharing the video.
View this post on Instagram
For the occasion, Mira dressed up in a bright yellow Anarkali suit and Shahid wore a crisp white shirt teamed with black pants.
Shahid also shared a video in which he can be seen dancing with his younger brother and actor Ishaan Khatter on the song, Roop Tera Mastana. Pointing to the duo’s dancing skills, he claimed that he got them from his mom Neliima Azeem, who is a classical dancer. He captioned the video, “We got it from our mama”.
View this post on Instagram
Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015 and are parents to two children – Misha and Zain. The couple was recently vacationing in Europe where they celebrated their 7th anniversary. Marking the milestone, Mira wrote “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back,” while sharing a picture on the occasion.
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Mumbai: Four boys in children’s home beat 16-year-old mute inmate to death, booked
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
How IP College started from a haveli near Jama Masjid
Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Twist in Chennai NBFC gold heist: Police seize 3.7kg gold from Arumbakkam inspector’s house
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor serve major couple goals as they perform a romantic dance
Mumbai: Four boys in children’s home beat 16-year-old mute inmate to death, booked
REET 2022: BSER releases provisional answer key; here’s how to check, raise objections
Watch: Even fish undergo Covid-19 tests in China
Manchester United close to signing midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid
Water supply in Gurgaon to be hit for 24 hours on August 22
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt ‘has phaeloed’ in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today
“I would marry Messi at any moment”, says former Argentina player
Nope movie review: A remarkable addition to Jordan Peele’s genre
Qualcomm Is Plotting a Return to Server Market With New Chip