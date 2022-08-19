scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor serve major couple goals as they perform a romantic dance

For the occasion, Mira dressed up in a bright yellow Anarkali suit and Shahid wore a crisp white shirt teamed with black pants

Mira rajputShahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. (Photo: Wedding Story/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood who keep giving us major goals with their endearing love-filled posts. Yet again, the duo left us asking for more as they danced to a romantic number together.

Mira shared a video in which the couple can be seen grooving to Bruno Mars’ track Marry You. The occasion was Mira’s parents’ anniversary and she could not stop professing her love for Shahid as she wrote, “I think I wanna marry you!” while sharing the video.

For the occasion, Mira dressed up in a bright yellow Anarkali suit and Shahid wore a crisp white shirt teamed with black pants.

Shahid also shared a video in which he can be seen dancing with his younger brother and actor Ishaan Khatter on the song, Roop Tera Mastana. Pointing to the duo’s dancing skills, he claimed that he got them from his mom Neliima Azeem, who is a classical dancer. He captioned the video, “We got it from our mama”.

 

Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015 and are parents to two children – Misha and Zain. The couple was recently vacationing in Europe where they celebrated their 7th anniversary. Marking the milestone, Mira wrote “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back,” while sharing a picture on the occasion.

