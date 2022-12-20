Shahid’s ‘drive for pushing creative limits’, Mira’s ‘need for comfort’; couple thanks designer for doing up their house

It is always interesting to find out how a celebrity has done up their house — which interior design trend they have followed, what is the novelty factor in their home, how they have personalised it; what the drapes, tapestries and upholstery look like, how the balcony is decorated, among other things.

Sometime back, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput — along with their children — moved into a luxurious house in Mumbai, post which, they have continued to share glimpses of their house on social media, only to rouse our interest. Sometimes, it is a picture of their living room, and at other times, it is a stunning shot of the cosy, green balcony towering over the rest of the city.

According to news reports, the couple’s mansion is worth Rs 58 crore.

Recently, Mira took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed photograph from inside her house, featuring her interior designer Ankur Khosla. Locked in an embrace, the two women smiled at the camera, with Mira looking resplendent in a simple pink t-shirt and a pair of denim pants, acing the casual-at-home look. The photograph appeared to have been clicked in the living room, which was dramatically lit by the sun rays.

Behind her, we could see the wooden walls designed to look like doors, with monochrome, plush couches in one corner.

In the caption, she wrote, “Thank you @annkur.khosla, for bringing our home to life! With patience, creativity and pure Virgo clarity, you ticked everything off our wish list. You struck a fluid balance between @shahidkapoor’s drive for pushing creative limits and my need for efficiency and comfort.”

The 28-year-old added, “Somewhere in the middle of form & function, our home came alive, with laughter and giggles, the first whistle of the pressure cooker and a whisper that said, ‘Wow, are we really here?'”

In the past, Mira has teased us with stunning glimpses of glossy interiors, such as in this post, clicked by husband Shahid, wherein she rested her head on a sofa in a well-lit room with beautifully embroidered cushions.

Before that, she shared another photograph of a corner of the house comprising floor-to-ceiling glass panes, aesthetically designed furniture and a matching floor carpet.

Then, of course, there was this photograph of the living room clicked from another angle, with Mira sitting on the couch and looking regal against the backdrop of massive art frames, walls, furniture, chic colours and a stunning coffee table with an artsy centre-piece.

We love how spacious and breezy their house seems; we would want to see more of it.

