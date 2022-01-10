‘Alia is always around if I am having a bad day and need to vent’: Shaheen Bhatt

When Shaheen Bhatt turned author with her book ‘I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier’, she inspired many by furthering the discourse on mental health. Largely stigmatised in the country and around the world, mental health issues are little understood. And this is the reason why when celebrities pour out their vulnerabilities, they share the strength with others to come out with their experiences, too.

Shaheen’s book is now available in an audio format on Audible. In a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, the writer talked about the possibilities of the audio space, of allowing readers and listeners a peek inside her mind, her equation with sister Alia Bhatt and if she is her go-to person during times of crisis, among other things. Excerpts:

Released as a paperback, your book ‘I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier‘ is now available in audio format. What do you feel about the power of this format in terms of reach and relatability?

I think audio is one of the most powerful storytelling tools that we have. Sound is universal. And I think one of the greatest benefits of technology is that we have such easy, unfettered access to so much more than we have ever had before. For me, one of the greatest surprises has been audiobooks. It is something that I properly got into in the last 6-7 months. The convenience of audiobooks is unmatched. I listen when I am travelling or am at the gym — it feels like I am using the time to do something good for myself. Converting books and stories into audio is a game-changer.

Mental health has become a mainstream discussion, especially in the pandemic. Why do you think it continues to be stigmatised?

It continues to be stigmatised because we do not fully understand it yet. We don’t have a complete picture of what causes depression and what it looks like. Depression and anxiety look different for every single person that deals with them, because we are all individually unique. The way that our mental health challenges express themselves is also unique. No two people have depression and anxiety that look the same. Because of a lack of clarity and consistency, we do not understand [mental health issues] very well and are afraid of them.

In general, as a culture, we tend to place a lot of importance on ‘positivity’ — like the reels you see on social media of everyone living their best life all the time. It is something to which we have given undue importance. The only way out is to talk about it as much as you possibly can.

Through your book you allow listeners and readers into your head — has that ever been a scary thought to you, sharing your vulnerabilities with the world?

Yes and no. It never really occurred to me that it was a scary thing. I come from a family that is very vocal and open. We have been schooled with a certain type of transparency and honesty from a very young age. I believe vulnerability is actually a superpower rather than a weakness. I know for a fact that talking about my vulnerabilities has only helped me and made me stronger.

There are certain days where I feel more ‘seen’ than I necessarily want to. There is a lot that people know as a result of me opening up. But, those days are rare. And I feel the benefits of being ‘seen’ have far outweighed any negatives of it.

How do you take care of your emotional and mental health? Does it require everyday effort?

I think for every single one of us, whether we deal with depression, anxiety or other mental health illnesses — or not — taking care of mental health is something we need to do on a daily basis, the way we look after your body. We brush your teeth, shower, groom — the basics.

We have to also maintain basic emotional and mental hygiene. The common misconception is that the only time you need to take care of your mental health is once you reach a point of crisis. What people don’t realise is that you won’t get to that point if you maintain your mental health daily.

For me, it looks like going to regular therapy — it has changed my life — constantly checking with myself on how I am feeling, setting boundaries, exercising and getting enough sleep, and eating as well as I can.

In your family, whom do you turn to when you feel particularly overwhelmed?

It is different people on different days. I have an incredible support system in my mother, my sister and my father. I am very lucky to have my elder sister (Pooja) and my brother (Rahul) in my life. I have people who do their best to understand and facilitate any healing and growth that I need. I go to everybody, it just depends on the day and what mood I am in.

We often hear people say things like ‘calm down’ and ‘cheer up’ to someone who is evidently not doing well mentally. Have you been given such unsought advice, too?

Yes, and it is a very normal thing. I don’t see it as negative, to be honest. I think 9 out of 10 times no one is trying to upset me or hurt my feelings by giving me unhelpful advice. There is a lack of understanding about what I am dealing with. The person has not been educated on mental health to be able to realise the ‘fix’ is not quite as simple as that. So, I turn the volume down on pretty much every outside voice, and pay attention to those that I need to — which is people who understand what is going on with me, like my doctors, my therapist, myself, my family.

How cathartic is the process of writing?

Writing saved my life. I started writing journals when I was 12 years old. And I exclusively wrote when I would feel bad, have a bad day or moment. For me, it was a way of making sense of what I was going through and dealing with, when I was too afraid to talk to other people. Writing the book was one of the most cathartic experiences of my life.

Since you have a way with words, does your sister Alia ever turn to you for any kind of advice, especially to do with mental and emotional well-being?

Yes, we go to each other. She is my best friend. Alia is somebody who is always around if I am having a bad day, if I need to vent or if I need something. Similarly, it also works the other way. We are each other’s support systems and like being around each other.

