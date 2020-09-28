Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: Inspirational quotes, famous thoughts and interesting facts about the revolutionary leader

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Quotes: He was born on September 28, 1907. (Source: Getty/Indian Express; designed by Gargi Singh)

Bhagat Singh Quotes: Bhagat Singh’s name is synonymous with the revolutionary movement that contributed to India’s freedom struggle. Celebrated for his gusto and courage to stand up to the British rule, Bhagat Singh was born in 1907 and gave his life for the country when he was sentenced to death by execution at the ripe age of 23 along with his associates Rajguru and Sukhdev on the charges of assassinating British police officer John Saunders, who had ordered brutal police action on independence movement leader Lala Lajpat Rai.

Tribute to the great freedom fighter, Shahid Veer Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. PadmaShri @sudarsansand pays tribute through his beautiful Sand Art.. pic.twitter.com/tkvKaKvO4c — PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) September 28, 2020

On the occasion of the 113th birth anniversary of the revolutionary leader today, here are some lesser-known facts about him along with his quotes that continue to inspire even today.

*In college, he was a great actor and participated in several plays including Rana Pratap and Bharat-Durdasha.

*It is said that Bhagat Singh, in his childhood, always spoke about guns. He also wanted to grow guns in the fields to fight the British.

*When Bhagat Singh’s parents wanted him to marry, he ran away to Kanpur. He told his parents, “if I will marry in colonial India, where British Raj is there, then my bride will be my death. Therefore, there is no rest or worldly desire that can lure me now’.

*Bhagat Singh had fasted for 116 days in jail. Even during this time, he completed all his daily work which included reading and writing books, visiting court every day and even singing.

*The patriotic slogan Inquilab Zindabad, which later became the freedom movement’s calling, was coined by Bhagat Singh.

*It is believed that when his mother had come to visit him in jail, Bhagat Singh was laughing loudly. Seeing this, jail authorities were shocked considering he was so close to death.

*He was hanged an hour ahead of the official time on March 23, 1931. It is said that Bhagat Singh was smiling at the time of hanging.

Here are some of his inspiring quotes

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Quotes: Today is the 113th birth anniversary of the legend. (Source: Getty/Indian Express; designed by Gargi Singh) Shaheed Bhagat Singh Quotes: Today is the 113th birth anniversary of the legend. (Source: Getty/Indian Express; designed by Gargi Singh)

“Every tiny molecule of ash is in motion with my heat. I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail.”

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Quotes: Bhagat Singh’s contribution to the Indian freedom movement is unparalleled. (Source: Getty/ Shaheed Bhagat Singh Quotes: Bhagat Singh’s contribution to the Indian freedom movement is unparalleled. (Source: Getty/ Indian Express ; designed by Gargi Singh)

“It is beyond the power of any man to make a revolution. Neither can it be brought about on any appointed date. It is brought about by special environments, social and economic. The function of an organised party is to utilise any such opportunity offered by these circumstances.”

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Quotes: Bhagat Singh conspired to kill British police officer John Saunders along with two other associates. (Source: Getty/Indian Express; designed by Gargi Singh) Shaheed Bhagat Singh Quotes: Bhagat Singh conspired to kill British police officer John Saunders along with two other associates. (Source: Getty/Indian Express; designed by Gargi Singh)

“The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas.”

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Quotes: Bhagat Singh is remembered for his bravery and courage. (Source: Getty/Indian Express; designed by Gargi Singh) Shaheed Bhagat Singh Quotes: Bhagat Singh is remembered for his bravery and courage. (Source: Getty/Indian Express; designed by Gargi Singh)

“Zindagi to apne damm par hi jiyi jati hey..dusro k kandhe par tohh shirf janaje uthaye jate hey.” (Life is lived on one’s own terms. Only the dead are carried on others’ shoulders.)

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Quotes: Bhagat Singh was hanged by the British. (Source: Getty/Indian Express; designed by Gargi Singh) Shaheed Bhagat Singh Quotes: Bhagat Singh was hanged by the British. (Source: Getty/Indian Express; designed by Gargi Singh)

“The aim of life is no more to control the mind, but to develop it harmoniously; not to achieve salvation hereafter, but to make the best use of it here below.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd