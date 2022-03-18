Shab-E-Barat 2022: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Shab-E-Barat 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: As a significant day for the Muslim community, Shab-e-Barat is observed on the night between day 14 and 15 of Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. On this day, people visit mosques, and the graves of their loved ones and light candles and offer prayers to Allah. The festival is also known as Mid-Sha’ban or Bara’at Nigh (The Night of Records). It is called as night of forgiveness or day of atonement.

People offer prayers throughout the night and recite the holy Quran. After two years of the pandemic, this year is set to see celebrations sans restrictions but with precautions. It will be observed from the evening of March 18 until the next morning.

Here are some wishes and messages that we have curated for you. Send them across to your friends, family, and well-wishers.

*Shab-E-Barat Mubarak to all my friends and family members and please remember me in your prayers.

Shab-E-Barat wishes: Have a great one. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Shab-E-Barat wishes: Have a great one. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Hawa ko khushbu

Fiza ko mausum

Chaman ko gul mubarak

Aapko humari taraf se Shab-e-Barat mubarak

Shab-E-Barat wishes: May Allah bless you even more. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Shab-E-Barat wishes: May Allah bless you even more. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Have a blessed Shab-e-Barat

Shab-E-Barat wishes: Be grateful. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Shab-E-Barat wishes: Be grateful. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*On this Shab e Barat, I take the opportunity to prove myself to be a good person and ask for forgiveness from all the people that I have wronged previously

Shab-E-Barat wishes: May Allah bless you with the best (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Shab-E-Barat wishes: May Allah bless you with the best (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*My dear friends and family, please forgive me if I hurt you in my life, either directly or indirectly.

Shab-E-Barat wishes: May all your dreams and wishes come true (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Shab-E-Barat wishes: May all your dreams and wishes come true (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May this Shab-e-Barat mercy, blessing, benefit, pardon and forgiveness descend upon the people of the earth.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!