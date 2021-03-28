Shab-e-Barat 2021: Know about the importance of the day

Shab-e-Barat 2021: According to the Hadeeth, or the sayings of Prophet Muhammad, Shab-e-Barat is the night when Allah gives His blessings to people for the year ahead. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Shab-e-Barat 2021 date: Also celebrated around this time of the year, along with Holi, Shab-e-Barat is an important occasion for the Muslim community around the world. Also known as the ‘night of forgiveness’, this year it will begin in the evening of March 28, and end in the evening of March 29.

Significance

As mentioned earlier, it is essentially the night of atonement. According to the Islamic calendar, Shab-e-Barat is observed on the night between the 14th and 15th of Sha’aban, or the eighth month. The day believed to extremely pious, for it is said that the Almighty readily forgives those who pray sincerely, and ask for their sins to be washed. As such, on this day, people visit mosques, and pray on behalf of their loved ones by going to their graves. They light candles and offer prayers to Allah. The day is also known as Mid-Sha’ban or Bara’at Nigh (the night of records).

According to the Hadeeth, or the sayings of Prophet Muhammad, Shab-e-Barat is also the night when Allah gives His blessings to people for the year ahead. People wish each other “Shab-e-Barat mubarak”.

People belonging to the Muslim community pray all night and also recite the holy Quran. They start their prayers after sundown with the Isha Ki Namaz. On the next day, before azaan, sehri is eaten. Devotees also believe that Shab-e-Barat is the night when Allah decides the fortunes of people.

Here are some wishes you can share with loved ones on the occasion:

* Rehmaton ki hai ye raat,

Namazon ka rakhna sath,

Manwa lena rab se har baat,

Duaon men rakhna yaad,

Mubarak ho aap ko Shab-e-Barat.

* On this day, may Allah’s mercy, blessing, benefit, pardon and forgiveness descend upon the people of earth.

* Have a blessed Shab-e-Barat.

* May your loved ones keep you in their prayers.

