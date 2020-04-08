Shab-E-Barat 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Shab-E-Barat 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Shab-e-Barat means the night of forgiveness. (Source: Getty Images) Shab-E-Barat 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Shab-e-Barat means the night of forgiveness. (Source: Getty Images)

Shab-E-Barat 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Shab-e-Barat is an important day for the Muslim community that is observed on the night between day 14 and 15 of Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. On this day, people visit mosques, and the graves of their loved ones and light candles and offer prayers to Allah. Also known as Mid-Sha’ban or Bara’at Nigh (The Night of Records), the festival is observed as the night of forgiveness or day of atonement.

On this day people pray to Allah throughout the night and also recite the holy Quran. This year, Shab-e-Barat will be observed from the evening of April 8 until the next morning. However, with the lockdown in place, people are advised to stay at home with their families and continue practising social distancing.

But make this day special by sharing some wishes with your friends and family.

* May this Shab-e-Barat mercy, blessing, benefit, pardon and forgiveness descend upon the people of the earth.

Shab-e-barat mubarak to all your family and friends.

* Rehmaton ki hai ye raat,

Namazon ka rakhna sath,

Manwa lena rab se har baat,

Duaon men rakhna yaad,

Mubarak ho aap ko Shab-e-Barat.

* Shab-e-barat mubarak to all your family and friends.

* Hawa ko khushbu

Fiza ko mausum

Chaman ko gul mubarak

Aapko humari taraf se Shab-e-Barat mubarak.

* Shab-e-Barat mubarak. May Allah shower his countless blessings on you and your family.

* Have a blessed Shab-e-Barat.

