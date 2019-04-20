Shab-E-Barat 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Shab-E-Barat 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Shab-e-Barat is an important day for the Muslim community that is observed on the night between day 14 and 15 of Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. It is believed to be the night when Allah writes the destiny of people for the coming year, and Muslims spend the night asking God for mercy so that He can be benevolent in the coming year.

On Shab-E-Barat, which means the night of forgiveness, people pray to Allah throughout the night and also recite the holy Quran. This year will be observed from the evening of April 20 until the next morning. Here are some wishes that you can share with your friends and family.

* May this Shab-e-Barat mercy, blessing, benefit, pardon and forgiveness descend upon the people of the earth.

* Rehmaton ki hai ye raat,

Namazon ka rakhna sath,

Manwa lena rab se har baat,

Duaon men rakhna yaad,

Mubarak ho aap ko Shab-e-Barat.

* Shab-e-barat mubarak to all your family and friends.

* Hawa ko khushbu

Fiza ko mausum

Chaman ko gul mubarak

Aapko humari taraf se Shab-e-Barat mubarak.

* Shab-e-Barat mubarak. May Allah shower his countless blessings on you and your family.

* Have a blessed Shab-e-Barat.