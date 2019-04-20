Toggle Menu
Shab-E-Barat 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetingshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/shab-e-barat-2019-wishes-images-quotes-status-wallpaper-sms-messages-photos-pics-greetings-5685840/

Shab-E-Barat 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Shab-E-Barat 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Shab-e-Barat is an important day for the Muslim community that is observed on the night between day 14 and 15 of Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

Shab -e-Baraat, Shab -e-Baraat 2019, Shab -e-Baraat
Shab-E-Barat 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Shab e Barat 2019: Shab-e-Barat means the night of forgiveness. (Source: Getty Images)

Shab-E-Barat 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Shab-e-Barat is an important day for the Muslim community that is observed on the night between day 14 and 15 of Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. It is believed to be the night when Allah writes the destiny of people for the coming year, and Muslims spend the night asking God for mercy so that He can be benevolent in the coming year.

On Shab-E-Barat, which means the night of forgiveness, people pray to Allah throughout the night and also recite the holy Quran. This year will be observed from the evening of April 20 until the next morning. Here are some wishes that you can share with your friends and family.

* May this Shab-e-Barat mercy, blessing, benefit, pardon and forgiveness descend upon the people of the earth.

Shab -e-Baraat, Shab -e-Baraat 2019, Shab -e-Baraat
Shab-e-barat mubarak to all your family and friends. (Source: Getty Images)

* Rehmaton ki hai ye raat,
Namazon ka rakhna sath,
Manwa lena rab se har baat,
Duaon men rakhna yaad,
Mubarak ho aap ko Shab-e-Barat.

Advertising
Shab -e-Baraat, Shab -e-Baraat 2019, Shab -e-Baraat
* Have a blessed Shab-e-Barat. (Source: Getty Images)

* Shab-e-barat mubarak to all your family and friends.

Shab -e-Baraat, Shab -e-Baraat 2019, Shab -e-Baraat
Shab-e-barat mubarak to all your family and friends. (Source: Getty Images)

* Hawa ko khushbu
Fiza ko mausum
Chaman ko gul mubarak
Aapko humari taraf se Shab-e-Barat mubarak.

* Have a blessed Shab-e-Barat. (Source: Getty Images)

* Shab-e-Barat mubarak. May Allah shower his countless blessings on you and your family.

* Have a blessed Shab-e-Barat.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 From braids to buns: Simple hairstyles you can try out this summer
2 Home-made face masks that will help protect your skin this summer
3 Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpaper, Photos and Pics