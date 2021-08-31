The ‘sexist’ incident that had reduced Reese Witherspoon to tears

Sexism is a deep-rooted problem across the world, and actor Reese Witherspoon has experienced it, too. In fact, it even reduced her to tears. The 45-year-old revealed recently that she was a victim at one point in her career as an actor-turned-entrepreneur.

According to an Independent report, Witherspoon spoke about the incident during an appearance on the We Are Supported By podcast with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, where she said it happened in 2015 when Time magazine had labelled her and some other female actors as ‘Domestic Divas’. They were also turned into caricatures.

Titled ‘Hollywood’s New Domestic Divas‘ the cover photo for the article had Witherspoon holding a vacuum cleaner, Blake Lively stirring something in a bowl, Gwyneth Paltrow holding a cake, Jessica Alba holding an iron and Lauren Conrad wearing rubber gloves and carrying a bucket of cleaning supplies.

“I had started a clothing business and Gwyneth [Paltrow] was really growing Goop and Blake Lively had a business and Jessica Alba had a business, and they did a caricature cartoon of all of us,” the Sweet Home Alabama actor was quoted as saying.

“We were in ball gowns and they’d stuck our heads on and Jessica was holding an iron and I was holding a vacuum cleaner.”

“The whole thing was so offensive that I burst into tears,” the actor, who is also the founder of female-led production company Hello Sunshine, said.

The actor continued saying that while the publication had later apologised, she was disappointed that such an offensive caricature had appeared in such a major publication, and that, too, in 2015. “It was in a massive publication, and I’ve since been in that publication, and they said sorry, but I’m not even talking about 10 years ago. I’m talking about 2015 when we decided we’re going to be entrepreneurial, we were going to do something, take a swing, invest our own money, our own time, our reputation and try and do something that George Clooney has done, Robert De Niro has done, and getting lampooned for it.”

The Big Little Lies star said the whole thing sent a wrong message to young, impressionable girls. “That message to little girls is, if you’ve had success in one area, you can’t have success in another. I just think it’s so limiting. Media can be so punishing.”

Per the Independent report, Witherspoon sold Hello Sunshine — which had produced Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere — for $900m earlier this month.

