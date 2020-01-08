These realistic beauty resolutions are simple to follow

Perhaps it’s time to shake up the way you approach makeup and skincare routine. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Perhaps it’s time to shake up the way you approach makeup and skincare routine. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

There are barely any new year resolutions that last beyond the first week of January. But it’s not always just laziness; also unrealistic resolutions, which are either expensive or time-consuming and hard to keep up with. So why not begin with taking care of your skin in a simple and sustainable way? Maybe it’s time to give up habits that are impacting your skin and taking too much time, and shift to do-able resolutions this year.

Here are some beauty resolutions to get started as we enter a whole new decade.

Start with SPF

No beauty expert would recommend ditching the sticky oily SPF, because no matter how messy it might appear, it does wonders for your skin. SPF should be your most-used beauty item until eternity. You literally have no excuse.

Say bye to wipes

A lot has been said regarding how wet wipes or make-up removal wipes badly impact the environment. Just replace the affordable wipes with a cotton cloth or muslin cloth and there really should be no need to ever open a pack again. Wash the cotton hand-towels and reuse for as long as you can. Wipes are also bad for your complexion as they don’t truly remove make-up and the scrubbing movements can cause unwanted irritation to your skin.

Say hi to spots

Pimples and blemishes can be highly irritating, but you cannot keep obsessing over them. Recently, Rihanna posted her New Year selfie in which she confidently showed off a red pop. Scratching it or applying various products only leads to further contamination and long-term damage.

Wash your face twice a day

The winters can surely want you to ditch the cold water but after the day ends you really need to wash your face clean. During the day, harsh sun rays and pollution torture your skin enough and that needs to be repaired for a natural glow.

A routine of washing your brushes and tools with specialist cleansers will not only help your skin by pacifying impurities but will also give your make-up brushes a great lifespan. A routine of washing your brushes and tools with specialist cleansers will not only help your skin by pacifying impurities but will also give your make-up brushes a great lifespan.

Wash your brushes

Make-up can be super tempting, and an expertly executed look can really make your day. But you need to skip that for a day so that your brushes can get cleaned up. A routine of washing your brushes and tools with specialist cleansers will not only help your skin by pacifying impurities but will also give your make-up brushes a great lifespan.

Recycle! Recycle! Recycle!

As the beauty industry increases its commitment to sustainability, make a concerted effort to do your part too. Much of the packaging your products come in will comprise of various components that will have different recycling capabilities. What this means is that you’ll need to invest some time into sorting through the empty bottles and cartons or consider to buy products which have eco-friendly packaging.

