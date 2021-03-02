Have sensitive skin? Keep these simple tips in mind

The key to really making sure that your sensitivity does not flare-up is to ignore most ingredients. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you have sensitive skin, you would definitely agree when we say that one needs to think twice before trying anything new. Also, that inflammation, itchiness, and redness are something one experiences on a regular basis.

But worry now, we hear you and are here to help make things better. Today, we have some expert tips, courtesy of Dr Jushya Sarin who shares some common mistakes that you should not make as part of your skincare regime.

“Skin sensitivity is frustrating. You stay away from new molecules in the fear of them causing skin irritation. You are uncertain of the ingredients, their effects, and side effects. Tackling sensitive skin is often about avoiding certain skin care products and playing it safe,” she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin (@dr.jushya_skincare)

Avoid harsh skincare products

Products such as actives or exfoliants can harm your skin. Dr Sarin says that using a chemical exfoliator every day is ‘too much’ as it can strip the skin barrier. Therefore, steer clear of products that contain AHAs, BHAs or glycolic acid in chemical form or even scrubs with granules in physical form.

Don’t rely on clean beauty

“You might be tempted to rely on all organic products for your sensitive skin but these are the ingredients that you can have allergic or irritant reactions to, just as for any other ingredient,” explains the dermatologist. This is because ‘clean’ and ‘natural’ are not regulated terms and one doesn’t really know the ingredients present in them.

MORE ON SKINCARE | Maskne: What is the skin problem caused by wearing masks and how do you treat it?

Use sunscreen wisely

Apply sunscreen even if you are indoors. Dr Sarin suggests applying an SPF 30 sunscreen which contains zinc or titanium oxide. Why these two ingredients particularly? The dermatologist says, “compared with chemical sunscreens, these mineral sunscreens tend to be less irritating and less reactive for sensitive skin types.”

Don’t use too many products

When it comes to skincare, less is more. This is because “the greater number of skincare products you use, the greater number of ingredients are there, the bigger the chance that something will cause a reaction to your sensitive complexion,” she explains.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle