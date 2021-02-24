Have sensitive skin? Here’s what you need to know before getting a facial

The dermatologist suggests a gap of at least 48 hours before getting another facial treatment. (Photo: Pixabay)

There is nothing like a facial massage when you feel stressed and burnt out. The soft, firm strokes with a luxurious cream can help one unwind and relax. But can you get a facial done if you have sensitive skin?

Having sensitive skin has its own set of issues leading one to think multiple times before buying or applying a product. But worry not, Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin, a dermatologist, shares some important things one must keep in mind to ensure one does not get a reaction after getting a facial.

“For most people, getting a facial treatment can be a soothing, relaxing way to address some of the most common skin concerns, like acne or signs of aging. But for those with sensitive skin, a facial is a minefield of potential irritation, allergens, and discomfort. But yes, you can get a facial even if you have sensitive skin — and you might even enjoy it! To make sure that happens, though, you need to do a little extra homework,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Take a look at her suggestions below.

Discuss with your dermatologist

Before you get a facial, consult your dermatologist. This helps you get half of your work done because not only would they tell you which products to stay away from but also suggest the place you should get it done from. “Ask your dermatologist for recommendations and have a good discussion with them about the products you should or shouldn’t be using,” she said

Know which products will be used

This is an important step because it will make or break your plan. It is essential to thoroughly understand the products that will be used because chemical exfoliants can be harsh, and physical exfoliants could aggravate your skin condition. Also, strong fragrances could immensely irritate your skin.

READ | Signs your skin is begging for a change of routine

Always mention your skin type and current skincare routine

It is important that you and the beautician have clear communication. This can increasingly improve your experience. Dr Sarin suggests asking for hypoallergenic products such as mandelic acid, hyaluronic acid or red and blue LED light treatments. These help calm down sensitive skin. Make sure you share your skincare routine, especially if you have been assigned retinoids or other actives by your dermatologist.

Know why are you getting a facial

Before you get your facial, communicate your expectations. This can help you avoid unnecessary product usage.

MORE ON SKINCARE | Maskne: What is the skin problem caused by wearing masks and how do you treat it?

Something feeling wrong? Speak up

No one knows your skin better than you. “If you are feeling any stinging, burning, or any discomfort, you must share. This holds true even when you are choosing to get a chemical peel,” says Dr Sarin.

Stick to one treatment at a time

It is always better to space out your facial treatments not only to give your skin the rest it needs but to also notice a difference, if any. The dermatologist suggests giving a gap of at least 48 hours before going on to get another facial treatment.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle