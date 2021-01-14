This DIY turmeric face mask is perfect for sensitive skin

Skincare, in the end, is a series of dedicated efforts with the right guidance. Inculcating even the smallest changes can lead to desired results. (Photo: Getty)

People with sensitive skin often tend to have adverse reactions or experience skin inflammation on using chemical-based products. Some may even experience redness, swelling, roughness, and flaking, which may further cause itching and prickling. In such cases, it is always good to rely on natural products and seek an expert opinion.

If you have been looking for such calming face masks, dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta recommends one which is perfect for those with sensitive skin.

Ingredients

1½ tsp – Turmeric

1 tsp – Aloe vera gel

Few drops of rose water

Method

Mix all the ingredients together.

How to apply?

Dab it onto your skin. Let it sit for 10 minutes. The mixture will be runny and not dry. You can also apply the mixture over any face oil or apply a few drops of oil to the mixture to avoid staining.

How does the mask help?

While aloe vera gel helps calm redness and irritation, rose water and turmeric are anti-inflammatory. The face mask helps soothe damaged skin with regular use, as per Dr Gupta.

