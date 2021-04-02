‘Was taught to treat myself with utmost respect’: Divya Seth Shah pens note on body positivity

Actor Divya Seth Shah recently took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her mother and renowned actor Sushma Seth.

In it, she emphasised how important it is to treat oneself with respect, no matter what, adding that it is one of the many qualities she picked it up from her mother.

“I was taught to treat myself with the utmost respect. To nurture my body, to believe in its strength and resilience. To be dedicated and disciplined,” she captioned a picture in which she can be seen with the veteran actor.

Take a look.

In the picture, Divya can be seen smiling in a blue maxi while Sushma looked lovely in a white sari with a golden border.

“Because we have but one home. I am so grateful that the lessons of exercise, vegetarian nutrition, yoga, discipline and gratitude were always imbibed within me, by example by my mother to this day,” added the Hum Log actor.

Divya, who celebrates her birthday on April 2, used the post to highlight the importance of talking about body positivity, fitness, yoga, and healthy living.

