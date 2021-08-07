scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 07, 2021
Tips for self care over the weekend

Ensure you unwind and practice self care to begin your week ahead on a positive note

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2021 5:22:10 pm
Time to prioritise self care.

Amid our busy schedules, we often forget to prioritise ourselves. While in the short-term it may not matter much, in the long-term, it can be unsustainable. Therefore, everyone should take out time for themselves, as much as possible. And what better time than over the weekend? Here are some essential tips from yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani.that can help you unwind.

“If you’re new to self care and wondering about different ways to nurture yourself this weekend, here are a few ways that I use to recharge myself on weekends,” she said.

ALSO READ |COVID-19 second wave: Experts suggest ways to take care of your mental health

*Practice saying no

*De-clutter your space

*Start a gratitude journal

*Turn off notifications for a whole 24 hours

Pamper yourself.

*Listen to what your body needs – move, dance, rest, meditate, breathe

*Pamper yourself

*Get a whole night’s sleep

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It is a good idea to start unwinding at least 30 minutes before your bedtime with quiet activities like reading or meditating, or take a warm bath or shower to help you relax.

What’s your self-care menu like?

