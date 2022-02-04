Selena Gomez opens up about dealing with unrealistic expectations of beauty, importance of therapy and more

Actor-singer Selena Gomez has been in the public eye from an early age. While her vast body of work has earned the 29-year-old millions of fans, over the years, she also had to face the brunt of being in the limelight which comes with a lot of pressure.

“Being in the public eye from such an early age certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging, and commenting on the way you look,” the singer told Glamour UK.

However, she admitted that she has now stopped trying to conform to society’s standards of beauty. “Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted.”

Elucidating the pressure she once felt to attain these beauty standards, Gomez added, “From the time I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way. It took me a long time to realise that I only wanted to be myself – that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”

One being asked about a piece of beauty advice she wished she could give her younger self, she said, “I’d tell her that makeup is something to have fun with, but not something you need. I used to think I needed to wear makeup to feel pretty, and I can definitely say that has changed as I’ve gotten older.”

For Gomez, her 2018 Met Gala tanning mishap was the biggest beauty disaster, and she admitted that she wanted to get out of the event. “While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful – but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker. When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange.”

To stop intrusive thoughts and keep herself positive, she relies on therapy and positive affirmations. “I’m a big advocate for therapy. I also love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but ‘I am enough’ is a favourite of mine. And taking a scrolling break from social media helps!” she said.

