‘Felt gross for a long time’: Selena Gomez shares she quit social media to prioritise mental health

Selena Gomez shared the login credentials to her social media accounts with her assistant back in 2017 while deleting the app from her phone, the singer recently revealed.

The 29-year-old singer said in a recent interview with Elle that she quit social media to prioritise her mental health. While she provides photos and quotes for social media, she does not post herself now.

Gomez, who was one of the most-followed users earlier, took the decision after struggling with negativity that she received on social media apps. “It felt gross for a long time,” she was quoted as saying, adding that all of it made her feel “like an object”.

The international sensation said that while being away from social media seemed to be hard initially, she soon learned how to “be with [herself].”

“I don’t have it on my phone, so there’s no temptation. I suddenly had to learn how to be with myself. That was annoying, because in the past, I could spend hours looking at other people’s lives. I would find myself down nearly two years in someone’s feed, and then I’d realise: ‘I don’t even know this person!’ Now I get information the proper way. When my friends have something to talk about, they call me and say: ‘Oh, I did this.’ They don’t say: ‘Wait, did you see my post?’” Gomez added.

Keeping away from social media was a “relief”, she said. “I felt like I was suddenly able to be so present.”

Earlier, Gomez had also opened up on battling bipolar disorder. Talking about the feeling of sharing her struggles with the public, she further added, “I felt a huge weight lifted off me when I found out. I could take a deep breath and go: ‘Okay, that explains so much.'”

