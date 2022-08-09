scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Selena Gomez talks about mental health, wanting to be a mom: ‘I hope to be married’

"Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out," Gomez was quoted as saying

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 10:50:05 am
Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez news, Selena Gomez social media, Selena Gomez Instagram break, Selena Gomez mental health, Selena Gomez marriage, Selena Gomez motherhood, indian express newsGomez said she "doesn't spend time on Instagram" and gets excited when she meets people, because she "didn't look at [their] Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez has always been one of those celebrities, who has candidly talked about her personal life — struggles with health (mental and physical), the perils of social media, among other things. In a recent interview, the 30-year-old opened up about what she envisions her life to be like, vis-à-vis a family.

While appearing on an episode of Raquelle Stevens’ vodcast ‘Giving Back Generation‘, the singer and songwriter said she wants to be married and have a child, before she “peace(s) out”, possibly hinting at retiring from her music career.

“I hope to be married and to be a mom. Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out,” Gomez was quoted as saying, as mentioned in an InStyle report.

 

She also shared that her love language is “physical touch”. When Stevens purportedly pointed out that Gomez does not let her give her a hug sometimes, she responded, “I love you to the moon and back. I want a husband, and I want that kind of touch.”

“I think my love language would be physical touch, and I actually would say acts of service. The older I get, the more I appreciate it. I hung out with somebody a bit older, and it was so wonderful. It was like being taken care of [with them asking], ‘Are you comfortable? Do you want a blanket?’ Just very sweet things. It was so kind, and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore,” the singer reportedly said.

 

Somewhere else in the conversation, she also talked about her mental health — in the past, she has opened up about anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. In the vodcast, Gomez stated that her friends are her “rainbow”, and that they have helped her through some tough times. She also credited her nine-year-old half-sister, Gracie.

 

“And my fans,” she added. “I haven’t been able to perform in a really long time, and it’s been really, really hard because I feel so disconnected from people. They keep me going, even when I’ve been in tough moments on tour. They make me so happy. I never knew what I did to deserve it, but I’m so lucky.”

Gomez was also quoted as saying that she “doesn’t spend time on Instagram” and gets excited when she meets people, because she “didn’t look at [their] Instagram.

“So I don’t know what you did or how you are. That’s real-time that we can gain together instead of just, ‘Did you see my story?’ I give people advice saying, ‘Just take the weekend off or start with one day where you just don’t pay attention to it, and really be present for what’s around you.’ I think that’s so crucial and a part of our mental health,” she was quoted as saying.

