Selena Gomez talks about mental health, wanting to be a mom: ‘I hope to be married’

August 9, 2022 10:50:05 am
Selena Gomez has always been one of those celebrities, who has candidly talked about her personal life — struggles with health (mental and physical), the perils of social media, among other things. In a recent interview, the 30-year-old opened up about what she envisions her life to be like, vis-à-vis a family.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
While appearing on an episode of Raquelle Stevens’ vodcast ‘Giving Back Generation‘, the singer and songwriter said she wants to be married and have a child, before she “peace(s) out”, possibly hinting at retiring from her music career.
“I hope to be married and to be a mom. Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out,” Gomez was quoted as saying, as mentioned in an InStyle report.
View this post on Instagram
She also shared that her love language is “physical touch”. When Stevens purportedly pointed out that Gomez does not let her give her a hug sometimes, she responded, “I love you to the moon and back. I want a husband, and I want that kind of touch.”
“I think my love language would be physical touch, and I actually would say acts of service. The older I get, the more I appreciate it. I hung out with somebody a bit older, and it was so wonderful. It was like being taken care of [with them asking], ‘Are you comfortable? Do you want a blanket?’ Just very sweet things. It was so kind, and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore,” the singer reportedly said.
View this post on Instagram
Somewhere else in the conversation, she also talked about her mental health — in the past, she has opened up about anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. In the vodcast, Gomez stated that her friends are her “rainbow”, and that they have helped her through some tough times. She also credited her nine-year-old half-sister, Gracie.
View this post on Instagram
“And my fans,” she added. “I haven’t been able to perform in a really long time, and it’s been really, really hard because I feel so disconnected from people. They keep me going, even when I’ve been in tough moments on tour. They make me so happy. I never knew what I did to deserve it, but I’m so lucky.”
Gomez was also quoted as saying that she “doesn’t spend time on Instagram” and gets excited when she meets people, because she “didn’t look at [their] Instagram.
“So I don’t know what you did or how you are. That’s real-time that we can gain together instead of just, ‘Did you see my story?’ I give people advice saying, ‘Just take the weekend off or start with one day where you just don’t pay attention to it, and really be present for what’s around you.’ I think that’s so crucial and a part of our mental health,” she was quoted as saying.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Japan’s Kishida likely to retain finance minister in reshuffle: sources
Congress to launch ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from September 7
Bronze medallist Jaismine’s passion: Fuelled by legend of Asian Games champ Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
TMC workers vandalise party MLA’s house in Bengal alleging he took cash for posts
Will Smith’s daughter Willow on his Oscars slap incident: ‘I accept my family for their humanness’
Bengaluru Metro increases non-peak hour frequency to 15 minutes
Odisha to introduce gender equity curriculum in government schools
Delhi weather: No rain, warm day forecast for the city today
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
BJP leader found dead in Telangana; police suspect suicide
Ghaziabad police question woman lugging trolley bag at night, find body of live-in partner inside
Stock Market Holiday 2022: Indian equity and currency markets closed on account of Muharram