Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Selena Gomez on her matching rose tattoo with Cara Delevingne: ‘She calls me Rosebud’

"I've always wanted a rose and now I got one," the singer said.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 11, 2022 5:30:28 pm
Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez news, Selena Gomez fashion, Selena Gomez hairstyle, Selena Gomez tattoo, Selena Gomez matching tattoo with Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez rose tattoo, indian express newsThe singer got her tattoo made in December 2021. (Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez and her friend Cara Delevingne recently got matching tattoos to cement their friendship. While promoting her new film, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the singer opened up about why they decided to get similar watercolour rose tattoos and what they mean.

The 29-year-old made a virtual appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan‘ and told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that her new back tattoo “means a couple of different things”. The actor-singer said the tattoo has significance to her “best friend” Cara Delevingne.

“She calls me Rosebud, so it’s a nickname. And I’ve always wanted a rose and now I got one, and I love it,” Gomez was quoted as saying.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |‘Felt gross for a long time’: Selena Gomez shares she quit social media to prioritise mental health

She also sported a new hairstyle and took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with the caption, “Press day for @hotelt. Who’s going to watch January 14 on @amazonprimevideo?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez looked stunning in a sleeveless black blouse with bow-like details on the shoulders and a plunging neckline, while rocking a chic bob hairstyle.

The singer had her tattoo made in December 2021. Her tattoo artist Keith Scott McCurdy, owner of Bang Bang tattoo studio in New York City had shared the picture of her back, writing, “Watercolor on @selenagomez Thank you for always being wonderful🖤

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc)

He had also shared a video of Cara’s tattoo, writing, “Matching for @caradelevingne I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara🖤

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc)

