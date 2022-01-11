Selena Gomez on her matching rose tattoo with Cara Delevingne: ‘She calls me Rosebud’

Selena Gomez and her friend Cara Delevingne recently got matching tattoos to cement their friendship. While promoting her new film, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the singer opened up about why they decided to get similar watercolour rose tattoos and what they mean.

The 29-year-old made a virtual appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan‘ and told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that her new back tattoo “means a couple of different things”. The actor-singer said the tattoo has significance to her “best friend” Cara Delevingne.

“She calls me Rosebud, so it’s a nickname. And I’ve always wanted a rose and now I got one, and I love it,” Gomez was quoted as saying.

She also sported a new hairstyle and took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with the caption, “Press day for @hotelt. Who’s going to watch January 14 on @amazonprimevideo?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez looked stunning in a sleeveless black blouse with bow-like details on the shoulders and a plunging neckline, while rocking a chic bob hairstyle.

The singer had her tattoo made in December 2021. Her tattoo artist Keith Scott McCurdy, owner of Bang Bang tattoo studio in New York City had shared the picture of her back, writing, “Watercolor on @selenagomez Thank you for always being wonderful ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc)

He had also shared a video of Cara’s tattoo, writing, “Matching for @caradelevingne I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!