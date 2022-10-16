scorecardresearch
Selena Gomez continues her conversation on mental health: ‘Want others to feel heard and understood’

“I think it’s less scary when you talk about it. So that’s some sense of freedom that I gained once I did it,” Gomez said about her mental health struggles

Selena GomezTo stop intrusive thoughts and keep herself positive, she relies on therapy and positive affirmations. (Source: Selena Gomez/Instagram)

Selena Gomez has always been open about her challenges with mental health. She even founded a mental fitness company called ‘Wondermind’ and has also started discussions about unrealistic beauty standards and mental health stigma with her beauty brand ‘Rare Beauty’. Now, she’s opening up even further in her new documentary, ‘My Mind & Me‘, out on Apple TV on November 4. 

Here’s a sneak peek into the documentary:

 

Take a look at some of her other mental health interview moments, when she helped to spread awareness and talk about what it means to take care of your mind, while also sharing personal experiences and mental health struggles. 

In this interview with Good Morning America, Gomez talks about growing up in the spotlight, and how she hopes her new venture ‘Wondermind’ will help others. “I really want others to feel heard and understood,” she says. Wondermind will provide mental health resources and expert-backed content free of charge to de-stigmatise these conversations. 

“If I’m known for anything, I hope it’s simply just for the way I care about people,” she adds.

This video featured by USA Today covers a part of her conversation about mental health at the White House. She talks about how learning about what was going on in her mind gave her the freedom to feel more okay, because she was “learning about it.” She also talks about how she wants everyone, irrespective of their backgrounds, to have access to services that can support their mental health.

This video covers Gomez’s interview at The Teen Vogue summit in 2020. She talks about her journey, the importance of authenticity, and normalising mental health talks. 

“I think it’s less scary when you talk about it. So that’s some sense of freedom that I gained once I did it,” she says, adding: “Sharing your emotions are great. I’m a huge advocate for therapy.” 

In this interview on Zach Sang Show, the singer opens up more about her mental health journey. 

“Some of the worst moments in my life ended up being some of the biggest blessings. And that’s strength. I’m really grateful for those things because I can turn it into something good,” she says. “Honestly I’m not that strong. It had to do with the people that are around me, 100 per cent,” she says. She also talks about how her fans have helped her get out of bed/get out of the darkness on difficult days. 

“I had to get up, because I wanted to get up, for them.” She also talks about her long term future goals. “I do want to get older and have a family and be normal for a bit.” 

