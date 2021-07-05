Selena Gomez collaborates on swimwear line that promises body positivity and inclusivity

Around the world, more and more designers have now started to consider different body types, sizes and shapes, thereby incorporating inclusivity in their collections.

Many celebrities have also attached themselves to these endeavours, sending a message to the world on positive body image, and that everyone deserves to be celebrated.

Among them is Selena Gomez, who is making a splashing statement with her swimwear collection. A report in People states that the American singer and actor, 28, has teamed up with La’Mariette to design a swimwear line that speaks of “celebrating the fact that all bodies are beautiful”, a press release from the brand reads.

Additionally, Gomez has also shared a photo of herself wearing a swimsuit, writing on Instagram, “What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I do ♥️”

According to the People report, the singer was approached by the founders of the brand Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao for a six-style collaboration, which launched July 3.

“It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because [the founders] and I love being outside so much,” she was quoted as saying in a statement.

“After going through swatches, my favourite colour was purple; I wanted to stay away from colours I’m used to like red and white. Purple felt different for me. And we added pops of colour like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit, however you wear it.”

The People report also states Mingus and Brutocao founded La’Mariette with the intention of catering to a “wider size range than many high-end swimwear brands did at the time”. “The brand wanted to help women feel empowered by their body and not ashamed of it,” the release read.

Earlier this week, Gomez had teased the collection on Instagram, writing, “Something exciting is happening on saturday…@lamariette,” with a picture of herself wearing hot pink eyeshadow, a colourful blouse and lime green nail polish.

