Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne get matching tattoos to cement their friendship; check it out

If you have a friend who has been in your life for many years, a way to commemorate the relationship would be to get matching tattoos. Many people consider getting inked to cement their friendship, and Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are among them.

The two have been friends for many years now, and they got the exact same watercolour tattoos. The model and the singer-actor decided to get a rose inked on different parts of the body. While Selena‘s is on the back, Cara has got her made under her right armpit on the ribcage.

ALSO READ | Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s latest tattoo speaks of her love for New York City

Both the tattoos are that of bleeding pink roses with various other shades that look whimsical. Check them out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc)

The artworks were shared on Instagram by tattoo artist Keith Scott McCurdy, who owns Bang Bang tattoo studio in New York City. Sharing the picture of Selena’s back first, the artist wrote, “Watercolor on @selenagomez Thank you for always being wonderful🖤”

Next, he shared a video of Cara‘s tattoo, writing, “Matching for @caradelevingne I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara🖤”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc)

The tattoo artist also revealed that he did not tell the ladies “till the end” that these were his “first watercolour tattoos ever”.

This, however, is not the first time that Selena visited the artist’s studio. In January 2020, she had the tattoo of ‘Rare’ made, to mark the name of her album, on the side of her neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The model, on the other hand, has many tattoos on her.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!