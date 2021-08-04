scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Must Read

Selena Gomez calls out a ‘tasteless’ joke made about her kidney transplant

"I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 10:30:28 pm
Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez news, Selena Gomez Twitter, Selena Gomez kidney transplant joke, Selena Gomez calls out tasteless joke on kidney transplant, Selena Gomez vs The Good Fight, indian express newsIn 2017, the singer had opened up about her health, revealing that she was recovering from a kidney transplant, and that her close friend Francia Raisa was her kidney donor. (Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez has called out the ‘tasteless’ nature of humour that was recently a part of the show ‘The Good Fight‘. It aired earlier this month, and was particularly about her kidney transplant.

The 29-year-old American singer took to Twitter to condemn the writing. “I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently,” she wrote, adding: “I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.”

Gomez also encouraged people to become organ donors by sharing a link to OrganDonor.gov, writing, “If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor.”

According to a People report, Gomez’s statement was in reference to her 2017 transplant, which she underwent because of complications stemming from lupus. It was purportedly used as fodder for a joke in ‘The Good Fight‘.

In one of the episodes — that aired July 17 — characters Marissa (Sarah Steele), Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) and Jim (Ifádansi Rashad) discussed “cancel culture” in comedy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

They reportedly talked about jokes they felt were inappropriate, like those to do with “necrophilia”, “autism” and “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Per the report, after the episode aired, the singer’s fans were livid, and demanded an apology. “We apologise. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC,” Peacock, NBCUniversal and the show’s executive producers said in a statement.

In 2017, the singer had opened up about her health, revealing that she was recovering from a kidney transplant, and that her close friend Francia Raisa was her kidney donor.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Delhi Zoo, Delhi Zoo pictures, Delhi Zoo pandemic, people visiting Delhi Zoo, Delhi Zoo reopens, pictures of Delhi Zoo, Delhi Zoo photos, indian express news
Delhi Zoo welcomes visitors after three months; take a look at these photos

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 04: Latest News

Advertisement