Selena Gomez calls out a ‘tasteless’ joke made about her kidney transplant

In 2017, the singer had opened up about her health, revealing that she was recovering from a kidney transplant, and that her close friend Francia Raisa was her kidney donor. (Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez has called out the ‘tasteless’ nature of humour that was recently a part of the show ‘The Good Fight‘. It aired earlier this month, and was particularly about her kidney transplant.

The 29-year-old American singer took to Twitter to condemn the writing. “I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently,” she wrote, adding: “I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.”

I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

Gomez also encouraged people to become organ donors by sharing a link to OrganDonor.gov, writing, “If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor.”

My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor https://t.co/4GSEiHEfEf — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

According to a People report, Gomez’s statement was in reference to her 2017 transplant, which she underwent because of complications stemming from lupus. It was purportedly used as fodder for a joke in ‘The Good Fight‘.

In one of the episodes — that aired July 17 — characters Marissa (Sarah Steele), Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) and Jim (Ifádansi Rashad) discussed “cancel culture” in comedy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

They reportedly talked about jokes they felt were inappropriate, like those to do with “necrophilia”, “autism” and “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant”.

Per the report, after the episode aired, the singer’s fans were livid, and demanded an apology. “We apologise. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC,” Peacock, NBCUniversal and the show’s executive producers said in a statement.

In 2017, the singer had opened up about her health, revealing that she was recovering from a kidney transplant, and that her close friend Francia Raisa was her kidney donor.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle