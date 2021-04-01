Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Gloria Steinem sign open letter to support trans rights

Selena Gomez and Gloria Steinem signed the letter to mark Transgender Day of Visibility. (Source: selenagomez/Instagram,gloriasteinem/Instagram)

Celebrities including Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid and Halle Berry signed an open letter to the trans community, in support of their rights, to mark Transgender Day of Visibility.

Published on March 31 by GLAAD, the American LGBT+ charity, the letter was signed by more than 465 feminist leaders like Gloria Steinem, Chelsea Clinton and Regina King, to name a few.

“In observance of Women’s History Month and Transgender Day of Visibility, we write this letter as feminist leaders in advocacy, business, entertainment, media, politics, and social justice who stand as, with, and for transgender and nonbinary people,” the letter reads.

Over 465 feminist leaders have signed an open letter standing in solidarity with transgender women and girls in honor of #WomensHistoryMonth and #TransDayOfVisibility https://t.co/oyLncsQv07 — GLAAD (@glaad) March 31, 2021

It further mentioned how trans women had been an “integral part of the fight for gender liberation.” “We uphold that truth and denounce the ongoing anti-transgender rhetoric and efforts we witness in various industries.”

The letter acknowledged that “transgender women are women and that transgender girls are girls”, adding that “all of us deserve the same access, freedoms and opportunities.”

“We deserve equal access to education, employment, healthcare, housing, recreation, and public accommodations. And we must respect each person’s right to bodily autonomy and self-determination,” it emphasised, while calling for equal rights for trans people with respect to each of the aspects.

“For far too long, lawmakers have worked to strip trans women of their civil liberties — in 2021, once again, we’ve seen a wave of bigoted governmental policies and legislation,” it stated.