Virat Kohli shares drawing strength and inspiration from Anushka Sharma’s motherhood journey

Cricketer Virat Kohli is known for his amazing performances on field. The ace cricketer is equally candid when it comes to his personal interviews. In his recent RCB Podcast by EatSure, the former Indian cricket captain opened up about the rough patch in his spectacular career and how his wife actor Anushka Sharma would inspire and motivate him. The 34-year old also admitted seeing his wife embrace motherhood gave him perspective and strength with his struggles.

“I have gotten a lot of inspiration from home,” Virat shared in the podcast. He continued, “We have had a child. It has been an unbelievably life-changing and transforming process, for parents yes but for a mother especially. For a mother it’s life changing completely. And how she has been so strong through it and how she has been able to take all the challenges that have come in her way. And I have seen everything. I have seen the transformation happen. That gave me so much strength and inspiration to say what I am experiencing is not even 5 percent of what she has gone through.”

Talking about Anushka’s motherhood journey, which provided him with a much needed perspective, Virat continued, “It is selfless, it is unconditional. You also need to put things in the right perspective. You can’t make your issues which seem huge to you in the forefront and make them into something you know catastrophic going on, wherein you realize that this is life. I play a sport, this is my profession but when I see the transformation that happened with her, that for me is life. That for me is far bigger and far, I mean you can’t even put it in the same bracket. It’s not even comparable because it is literally your life being given to another life which has to grow up in front of you”.

The cricketer is now able to distinguish between his professional life and personal life and is most grateful for the blissful personal life that he has with his family.

“Honestly the only thing that matters to me is she (Anushka) understands me and our daughter loves us unconditionally and it is the most basic requirement for anyone that you life partner understands you and loves you for who you are and you have love with each other and beyond that you don’t need to expect anyone understanding you to be honest,” he said.

