Seasonal change: Should you change you skincare routine too?

The month of October is when the weather begins to change in most parts of the country, especially in the northern belt. The days become pleasant and nights get cooler, as the temperatures begin to dip. As such, your skin may show some changes, too, owing to the fact that there is less humidity in the air around this time.

While nothing drastic, you need to ensure that just like everything else, your skin makes a smooth transition, too. Pooja Nagdev, a cosmetologist, aromatherapist, and the founder of Inatur, shares some interesting tips with indianexpress.com. Read on.

For nourishment, one needs to feed the skin through masks and moisturisers. It is important to ensure that your masks are made with hydrating ingredients that nourish your skin.

* For dry and chapped skin: Use shea butter, almond oil, chamomile, sandalwood and palma rosa.

* For oily and acne-prone skin: Use tea tree, basil, lemon, monoi oil, mango butter, raspberry seed oil, thyme, and charcoal.

* For sensitive skin: Use natural glucan gum, lavender, neroli, geranium

* For aging skin: Use collagen, plant peptides, argan, palma rosa, sandalwood, patchouli, cypress, and myrrh.

Additionally, cleansing exfoliation and peels work on skin renewal, too. Exfoliation helps to remove the dead skin cells and promote new cell generation. Skin exfoliation, which includes face and body, must be done twice a week. This removes dead cells and detoxifies the skin.

Exfoliation masks and peels can be easily made at home using kitchen ingredients.

Coconut oil along with coffee powder and rice powder

Together, these make a powerful exfoliation peel that works on skin firmness and tightening. Coconut oil is a rich source of fatty acids and works on hydration of the skin. Coffee has antioxidants that slow the aging process. Rice flour is readily available in supermarkets and works on skin’s firmness.

Take the following ingredients in a bowl and mix well:

– 1 teaspoon of coffee powder

– 1 teaspoon of coconut oil

– ½ teaspoon of rice powder

Using your fingers, apply the mask on the face and the neck. Leave for 10 minutes. Rinse the mixture off using warm water. For best results use once a week.

Nagdev also advises that you apply sunscreen “with high SPF”, because “every day, our skin is under attack from damaging radicals that break down elastin and natural supply of collagen and cause damage and premature ageing”.

“During the changing season, one is more prone to catching infections. Drink lots of warm water to release all toxins from the body. Keep essential oils with antibacterial properties handy with you,” she says.

