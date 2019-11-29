Scrubbing: An underrated regime in your skincare routine

The combination of cleansing, exfoliation and massage provides benefits that go beyond what a mere bar of soap can do. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) The combination of cleansing, exfoliation and massage provides benefits that go beyond what a mere bar of soap can do. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Hopping into the shower, we witness a variety of hair and skin care products lined up along the ledge right from conditioners to moisturising shampoos and soothing shaving creams. But among all of those options, do we have a good body scrub? An essential for maintaining smooth skin, store-bought or homemade body scrubs are a must-have in your shower. The combination of cleansing, exfoliation and massage provides benefits that go beyond what a mere bar of soap can do.

Here’s why scrubbing is important

With time, dead skin cells accumulate on our body. Scrubbing is important in order to improve skin texture and colour. The best way to maintain the look of the skin is to remove any build-up of old dry flaky skin.

Acne below the neckline isn’t a big topic of discussion but most people do suffer from it on all areas of the body. Exfoliating helps remove the dead skin build-up and flushes out the blocked pores on our backs and chest, so scrub away!

Once the dead skin layer is cleared off the skin; the body is more easily able to absorb the products you apply.

Ingrown hair is painful and certainly an ugly sight. Thus, removing dead skin helps the hair to reach the surface and not grow back into the skin causing painful and ugly red sores which can scar and leave a darker spot.

Homemade scrubs are a great way to remove dead skin; they are easy to make, easy on the pocket and natural! Here are a few homemade scrubs for you to scrub away all that dirt.

Coffee scrub



Caffeine is well-known to improve blood circulation and stimulate radiance and youthfulness. It also contains antioxidants, protects against UV damage and prevents against moisture loss.

Mix three teaspoons of coffee along with half a cup of yoghurt. Blend in to make a thick paste and add one teaspoon honey and mix well. Apply this mixture on the face and body in upward circular movements for about 8 to 10 minutes. Wash off with cold water. Use this scrub twice a week for optimum results.

Coconut milk and almond



This face scrub will help reduce the appearance of cellulite. Combine one cup of ground oats and four tablespoons of ground almonds. Add enough coconut milk to form a smooth paste. Use this as a gentle face scrub for soft and supple skin.

