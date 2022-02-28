What science suggests about taking care of your skin and hair

Most people know that a healthy beauty routine comprises cleansing, toning, moisturising, and a lot of sun protection. But still, errors are made when you do not understand how a particular product works, why a certain technique is popular, or how to discern a genuine claim from a dubious one.

“It can seriously harm your skin and hair’s appearance,” warns Dr Michaela Arens Corell, head of Medical-Scientific Department Sebamed. In this article, she talks about some of the popular myths about personal care routines, and what you need to get right.

Myth 1: Oily skin does not require moisturiser

All types of skin — whether dry or soft or moderate — require moisturising. Oily skin gets dehydrated and hence is important to use the right moisturiser and more so, a soap with the right pH value to retain your skin’s moisture and keep it soft.

The normal skin has a pH value of 5.5 which leads to soft and smooth skin, aids in skin renewal, imparts a healthy glow, and guards the skin against dryness, irritation, and infections. It promotes timely renewal of skin cells.

If you use skincare products with a pH above 5.5, your skin’s protective acid mantle may be altered. This causes your skin to become more susceptible to damage by noxious environmental influences and infection. This can lead to dullness and, in the long term, accelerate aging processes.

Myth 2: Washing your hair daily leads to hair loss

There can be many reasons for hair loss, including age, medication side effects, illness, stress, scalp fungus, hair colouring, hereditary pattern baldness, etc., but washing your hair daily is most certainly not one. The root cause is not the frequency of the wash but the chemicals in the shampoo that may create an impact on both your scalp and hair, leaving them vulnerable to damage and dryness.

Myth 3: A good shampoo gives you a lot of lather

Right shampoo doesn’t necessarily mean one that gives good lather. Ultimately, the root cause of good or bad hair lies within your hair and scalp cells. The keratin in your hair plays a critical role in maintaining a smooth, strong, and healthy appearance, but harsh cleansing of hair and scalp can have negative effects on the quality of the growing hair and its susceptibility to environmental stress. Richly lathering shampoos may contain large quantities of surfactants or very strong ones that make them quite harsh. On the other hand, less foam — which has a pH of 5.5 — will ensure both hair and scalp, get clean, stay healthy, look and feel good.

Myth 4: Your skin needs anti-aging products from your 30s

It is a common belief so as to prevent wrinkles and age better. But, it all comes down to choosing the right products right from your soap — as opposed to exposing your skin to excessive products that may, in fact, make it look dry and pale.

Very few brands believe in truthful advertising. Many products don’t mention pH in their labels. Using soaps that have a high pH level can cause dehydration, irritability, and acne. So, next time you buy a bar of soap, make sure you pay more attention to information on the product’s pH.

Check the product claims which are verifiable: safety certificates, toxin free, vegan, dermatologically tested, safe for sensitive skin, efficacy trials.

