What is ‘scalpne’ and how can you manage it?

Among the many hair problems, scalpne — made up of two words ‘scalp’ and ‘acne’ — is one that troubles a lot of people. It entails acne formation near their hairline or scalp.

According to Dr Manasi Shirolikar, a consultant dermatologist, pimples on the scalp — also known as scalp folliculitis — is a condition where the hair follicles become inflamed due to either a bacterial (especially cutibacterium acnes, but in severe cases, also staphylococcus aureus) or a fungal infection. They could also be caused by yeasts (malassezia species) or mites (demodex folliculorum).

“Scalp folliculitis begins as small bumps, but if not treated, can become non-healing, crusty sores. The most common symptoms include itching, clusters of small bumps with a tiny whitehead, pus-filled sores that may drain, pain or tenderness at site, burning and itching,” says the doctor.

The most common cause, she explains, is damage to the hair follicles, which leaves the scalp prone to bacterial, yeast or fungal infection.

“Some common ways of damaging hair follicles include excessively tugging at your hair, scratching your head incessantly, wearing tight ponytails, wearing hats on a daily basis for long periods, shaving your head, wearing helmets that are not clean (it can become a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi), not cleaning your scalp properly while washing your hair.”

The doctor warns that you can be prone to scalp folliculitis if you already have dermatitis or acne, take medicines for acne like steroids or antibiotics, have a weak immune system, or have coarse and curly hair.

How to take care of the problem?

1. Warm compress: A warm compress, used at least 4-5 times a day on the affected area will help you soothe the scalp and drain the pus, if any.

2. Anti-dandruff shampoo: Shampoos containing ketoconazole, ciclopirox or tea tree oil, all of which are antifungal agents, can help you treat your scalp folliculitis.

3. Antibacterial soap: Antibacterial soap can help treat the bacterial infections on the site. Wash the hairline and the affected areas with the soap twice a day.

“If your scalp folliculitis is worsening, and the above remedies are not working, or if you are developing a fever, and the sores are getting tender and redder, it would be advisable to visit a dermatologist, so they can prescribe you the following to help treat the scalp folliculitis:

– Topical antibiotics

– Mild topical steroid creams

– Oral antibiotics

– Oral isotretinoin

– Oral antihistamines

