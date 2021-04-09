‘What is this fascination with female breasts?’: Actor shares powerful post after troll asks her bra size

Television actor Sayantani Ghosh recently took to social media to condemn the “hype over the female breast”, urging people to “normalise all body types”.

In an Instagram post, the 36-year-old actor revealed she was asked about her bra size in a recent interactive session. “Though I gave the person a befitting reply (which by the way a lot of you appreciated) still I felt there is so much more I want to talk about,” she wrote.

Talking about how body shaming in any form is bad, she continued, “But particularly, I struggle to wrap my head around the fact that what is this fascination towards female breasts? As to what size it is? A cup, B, C or D etc? And it’s not only the boys even us girls have this sort of conditioning!…Why is it so difficult to accept that it’s just another body part?”

The actor said that such “perspectives” put women in very disturbing head space. She explained how women “who are well endowed” hope to be “flat or small chested” while others want implants. “Remember those times when you went to buy a nice…dress and the only reason you didn’t buy it (is) because either your breasts looked too small or big in it? It’s like we are never good enough!”

Also Read | Worst thing a human can do to another: Ananya Panday on body shaming

The Naaginn actor went on to slam men who thought they were “entitled to look at a woman this way”. Addressing women, she further wrote, “Often we shy away from facing these men due to a feeling of shame or avoiding such points so that we don’t create a scene and the list of reasons can go on…I too have kept quiet so many times feeling uncomfortable when I saw a man staring at my breasts!” But it is time to “speak up”, she said.

“It’s high time we start loving ourselves and standing up for ourselves because no one else will! Speak up, reply to anyone who disrespects you in any way, body-shames you in any way…man or woman!” Sayantani expressed.

Read the full post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609)

Do you agree with the actor?