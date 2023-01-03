scorecardresearch
Bid adieu to oily skin woes with these effective remedies

"There is no one size fits all approach to skin care because everyone's skin is different," said Dr Akriti Gupta, cosmetic dermatologist

These remedies are easy and chemical-free. (Photo: Pixabay)

From acne flare-ups to blackheads and clogged pores, people with oily skin do not have it easy. That is because those with oily skin produce more sebum, an oily, waxy substance. While sebum acts as a natural moisturiser for the skin, preventing it from dryness, inflammation, and irritation, an excess of it makes the skin oily and greasy and can even block the pores.

“Sebum also helps to control your body temperature, together with the sweat produced by your skin,” according to Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert.

So, before you reach out to chemical-filled products, which may or may not help with oily skin, try these simple, easy, and effective natural remedies which are absolutely free from chemicals, as suggested by her on Instagram.

Honey

Honey is a natural humectant that absorbs excessive oil from the skin and reduces the occurrence of zits. It also treats acne as it is antibacterial.

Moringa leaves

They help rebalance the skin’s natural oil production. “Moringa can hydrate skin cells without giving that sticky feeling. It has oleic acid that moisturises skin cells at a deeper level,” wrote Dr Dimple.

Sandalwood or chandan

Sandalwood curbs excessive oil production on the surface of the skin. It has antiseptic properties that prevent the onset of pimples, acne, and sores.

Regular cleaning

Washing your face at least twice a day helps to control the oil levels on your face. “Use a gentle cleanser with chandan or kesar to wash your face,” she suggested.

According to Dr Akriti Gupta, cosmetic dermatologist, Jivisha Clinic there is no “one size fits all” approach to skin care because everyone’s skin is different. “Please consult a doctor rather than using any over-the-counter solutions if you are worried about how much oil your skin is producing or if you are having problems with blackheads or acne,” she told indianexpress.com.

Gupta shared:

*We highly recommend to choose skin care products that are labelled “oil free” and “noncomedogenic”.

*Never skip your sunscreen. To prevent acne breakouts, look for sunscreens that contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, and do not use sunscreens that contain fragrance or oils.

*Don’t keep touching your face. Doing so can spread dirt, oil and bacteria from your hands to your face. Only touch your face when you’re cleansing, moisturising or applying sunscreen.

