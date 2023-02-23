This desi nuskha will help prevent hair fall

These days, owing to stress and certain lifestyle habits, hair fall has become quite common among men and women. Additionally, an inadequate diet, poor lifestyle, and pollution also play a major role. However, many people take it upon themselves to reverse the problem and end up applying a plethora of hair care products, which can do more harm than good. But, worry not, we are here with a simple, desi nuskha that promises to keep hair problems at bay.
Dt Shikha Kumari took to Instagram to share a homemade hair oil recipe to prevent hair fall that “anyone irrespective of gender and age can use.” Take a look!
Ingredients:
*5tbsp coconut oil
*2-3tbsp mustard Oil
*20-25 curry patta
*1/2 tbsp fenugreek seeds
*1/2tbsp kalonji
*1 vitamin E capsule
Method:
*Pour coconut and mustard oil into a small vessel and add the curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, and kalonji to it.
*Continue heating the mixture for 5-6 minutes. Once done, switch off the heat, cover the oil and keep it in a cool dry place for 1-2 days.
*Strain the oil, and apply it to your hair at least twice a week.
View this post on Instagram
Dr Kumari further listed how the natural ingredients of the oil, such as “curry leaves, nigella seeds, and fenugreek”, help in preventing hair loss and promote hair growth.
— Benefits of curry leaves
*Opens up clogged hair follicles, thereby speeding up hair growth. These leaves have antioxidants that strengthen hair follicles and moisturise the scalp.
*Beta carotene, and vitamin B6 in these leaves prevent thinning of hair.
*Keeps the hair black by producing melanin, which reduces the greying process.
— Benefits of nigella seeds (kalonji)
*Kalonji oil is rich in antioxidants and has antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it one of the best oils for hair.
*It is known to reverse hair damage, help in hair regrowth and prevent greying of hair.
— Benefits of fenugreek seeds (methi dana)
*Rich in folic acid, Vitamin A, Vitamin K, Vitamin C, potassium, calcium, iron, protein, and nicotinic — all of which help in reducing hair fall.
*It has lecithin, which strengthens hair follicles, and thus helps in treating scalp issues like baldness and hair thinning
*Brings back the bounce in the hair by moisturizing them.
