Say goodbye to dark circles with these effective DIY Ayurvedic tips

From day-to-day stress to lack of sleep and unchecked screen time, our eyes suffer a lot. In fact, the skin around the eyes is the most delicate and is usually the first spot that starts showing signs of ageing. As such, the most common eye concern that many people face is dark circles, which besides lifestyle are also caused by nutritional deficiencies. In addition to consuming a balanced diet, topical application, too, may come handy to prevent or lessen their appearance.

There are a slew of eye creams available in the market but the wrong selection and improper usage may cause more harm than good. So, how about turning to the good ol’ home remedies to treat these pesky undereye bags? Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, shared some of her top home remedies to treat dark circles. “Suffering from dark circles? Here are my top 5 home remedies!” she captioned her Instagram post.

Potato: Grate a raw white potato, strain the juice and apply around the eyes. Potato is loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which gives your skin the much-needed dose of nutrients. “It has active enzymes, vitamin C, starch, which provides nourishment to the skin around your eyes, and helps reduce inflammation,” shared Dr Dimple.

Aloe Vera: “It is rich in a chemical compound called aloesin, which helps in reducing pigmentation,” she said. Aloe vera helps hydrate and make the under-eye skin more supple and reduce inflammation. “You can gently massage aloe vera around the eyes using your ring finger without applying too much pressure. You can also mix it with other ingredients like lemon juice, honey, or rose water,” added Dr Dimple.

Almond oil: This oil is a rich source of vitamin E, magnesium, phosphorus, and copper, and has antioxidant properties. It is an excellent emollient and helps keep the delicate skin around your eyes hydrated and plump. “A light massage with the ring finger helps improve blood flow towards the surface of the skin and thus reduce the appearance of dark circles, signs of fatigue, and fine lines,” she wrote in her post. Also, you can mix almond oil with honey and apply it around the eyes.

Saffron: Soak 2-3 strands of saffron in cold milk and apply around the eyes using a cotton ball. Saffron helps lighten the skin around the eyes and reduce dark circles. Saffron is rich in both antioxidants and flavonoids. Antioxidants help protect the body from harmful substances.

Green tea bags: “A rich source of phenolic compounds, cold black or green tea bags when kept on the eyes for 10-15 mins help reduce the appearance of dark circles,” said Dr Dimple. Caffeine can help narrow the blood vessels around your eye and constrict blood flow.

