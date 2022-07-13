Sawan Somvar 2022: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, timings, and mantra

Sawan Somvar 2022 Puja Vidhi: In Hinduism, the month of Sawan is considered to be very auspicious. This year, it will begin on July 14 and end on August 12. Also known as Shravan, it falls in the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar. This auspicious month is devoted to worshipping Lord Shiva.

During the holy month of Sawan, on each Monday, or Somvar, devotees visit the temple and offer milk, flowers, holy water, and bael leaves to Shiva. All Tuesdays, or Mangalwar, are dedicated to Goddess Parvati. According to Drik Panchang, fasting on Tuesdays during this month is known as Mangal Gauri Vrat.

Sawan Shivratri, which falls in the holy month of Sawan, will be observed on July 26, Tuesday. On this day, devotees perform the Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja to usher in peace, marital bliss, prosperity, and good health.

Shivaratri is celebrated as the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to the legends, Lord Shiva was impressed by Goddess Parvati’s devotion and granted her wish to marry him.

It is considered auspicious to wake up in brahma muhurta, take a bath at dawn and worship Lord Shiva. Also, offer samagri like milk, curd, honey, sugar, sandalwood paste, gangajal and saffron to Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri is more popular in the northern states of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar where Purnimant Lunar Calendar is followed. While in the south, in places like Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Sawan Shivratri corresponds to Ashadha Shivratri as they follow the Amavasyant Lunar Calendar.

Timings

In this Sawan, there will be four auspicious Mondays, with the first one falling on July 18.

July 14, Thursday – First day of Sawan month

July 18, Monday – First Shravan Somwar (First Monday and the first day of Shravan)

July 25, Monday – Second Shravan Somwar

August 1, Monday – Third Shravan Somwar

August 8, Monday – Fourth Shravan Somwar

August 12, Friday – Last day of Sawan month

According to drikpanchang.com, the chaturdashi tithi begins at 06:46 PM on July 26 and ends at 09:11 PM on July 27.

On July 27, Shivaratri Parana Time – 05:40 AM to 03:51 PM

Nishita Kaal Puja Time – 12:07 AM to 12:49 AM, July 27

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 07:16 PM to 09:52 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09:52 PM to 12:28 AM, Jul 27

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12:28 AM to 03:04 AM, Jul 27

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 03:04 AM to 05:40 AM, Jul 27

Mantra

Devotees chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’ and ‘Mahamrityunjaya Mantra’. Also, people perform Shiv aarti on this auspicious day.

