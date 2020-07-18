Sawan Shivratri 2020: Date, puja vidhi, muhurat, timings, samagri, mantra

Sawan Shivratri 2020 Puja Vidhi: Here’s what you need to know about puja timings on the holy day. (Source: Isha Foundation) Sawan Shivratri 2020 Puja Vidhi: Here’s what you need to know about puja timings on the holy day. (Source: Isha Foundation)

Sawan Shivratri 2020 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Samagri, Mantra: During the auspicious month of Sawan, which began July 6 and will continue till August 3, Sawan Shivratri or Masa Shivratri is observed. This year the festival will be celebrated on July 19 (Sunday).

Mainly popular in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar among others, on this day devotees usually observe a full day fast and offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

In Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, where Amavasyant Lunar Calendar is followed, Sawan Shivratri corresponds to Ashadha Shivratri.

On this day, famous Shiva temples such as the Kashi Vishwanath and Badrinath Dham, arrange special pujas and Shiva Darshan during this month as thousands of Shiva devotees visit shrines and perform Gangajal Abhishekam among other pujas. However, this year, owing to the pandemic, the celebrations are expected to be contained.

This year, the chaturdashi tithi begins from 12.41 am on July 19 and ends at 12.10 am on July 20, according to drikpanchang.com.

On July 20, Shivaratri Parana Time – 05.36 am

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 07.19 pm to 09.53 PM, July 19

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09.53 pm to 12:28 am, July 20

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12.28 am to 03.02 am, July 20

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 03.02 am to 05.36 am, July 20

Although there are several legends behind the celebration of the day, the most famous one is that Lord Shiva was impressed by Goddess Parvati’s devotion. Consequently, he granted her a wish to marry him. Goddess Parvati, who is known to be an avatar of Shakti, started observing fast on moonless nights for the good health of Lord Shiva after marriage.

This custom has over the years been followed by women in India for the same reason — well being and long life of their husbands. Many, during the holy month of Sawan, carry the Ganga water in order to worship Lord Shiva. This year, however, kanwar yatras were cancelled owing to the pandemic.

