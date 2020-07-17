scorecardresearch
Sawan Shivratri 2020: Date, history, importance and significance

Sawan Shivratri 2020 Date in India: It is believed that observing Sawan Shivratri could help one attain Moksha or what is believed in Hinduism to be the emancipation from the cycle of life and death

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2020 9:10:20 am
Sawan Shivratri 2020 Date Sawan Shivratri 2020 Date: The festival will be celebrated on July 19, 2020. (Source: getty images)

Sawan Shivratri 2020 Date in India: As the name of the festival suggests, Sawan Shivratri is celebrated annually in the month of Sawan of the Hindu calendar. This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on July 19 (Sunday).

It is believed that observing Shivratri rituals on this auspicious occasion could help one attain Moksha or what is believed to be the emancipation from the cycle of life and death.

Legend goes that it is on this day that Lord Shia married Goddess Parvati after she observed strict penance on moonless nights for his long life and well-being. Sawan Shivratri, therefore, marks the union of Shakti and Lord Shiva, the two great forces in the universe.

On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva carry water from Ganga and pour it on the idol or linga at various temples. Besides, unmarried women are advised to observe fast on all Mondays of the month of Sawan, for a good husband. It is a popular festival in the northern states of India including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and also Bihar. The rituals are usually observed at night and goes on until early in the evening.

In Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, where Amavasyant Lunar Calendar is followed, Sawan Shivratri corresponds to Ashadha Shivratri.

Devotees called ‘kawariya’ also visit Shiva shrines during this holy month; however, the situation this year is different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

