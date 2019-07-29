Sawan Shivratri 2019 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra: The Hindu month of Sawan Shivratri is considered extremely auspicious. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe fast during the day to please Lord Shiva. It is considered that those who pray to Lord Shiva in this month attain blissful life.

This year the festival falls on July 30. Throughout the day, many perform Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja to usher in peace, marital bliss, prosperity and good health. This year the auspicious timing for the puja is from 9 am to 2 pm on July 30.

Sawan Shivratri is known to be coming together of two great forces in the universe — Shakti and Lord Shiva. several legends behind the celebration of the day, the most famous one is that Lord Shiva was impressed by Goddess Parvati’s devotion. Consequently, he granted her a wish to marry him. Goddess Parvati, who is known to be an avatar of Shakti, on moonless nights started observing fast for good health of Lord Shiva after marriage.

Sawan Shivratri is more popular in the north Indian states of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar where Purnimant Lunar Calendar is followed. While in the south, in places like Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Sawan Shivratri is similar to Ashadha Shivratri as they follow the Amavasyant Lunar Calendar.

Timings

Ratri first prahar puja time starts at 07:10 pm to 09:49 pm.

Ratri second prahar puja time is from 09:49 pm to 12:28 am.

Ratri third prahar puja time will go on from 00:28 am to 03:08 am.

Ratri fourth prahar puja time will occur between 03:08 am to 05:47 am.

The Chaturdashi tithi begins at 02:45 pm on July 30 and ends at 11:57 am on July 31.

Puja Vidhi

It is considered auspicious to have bath at dawn and wear good clothes.

Many people either visit the temple or even put panchamrit jal on Shivaling.

It is also considered auspicious to put samagri like milk, curd, honey, sugar, sandalwood paste, gangajal and saffron on Lord Shiva.