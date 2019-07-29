Sawan Shivratri 2019 Jal Date, Timings: History, Importance & Significance of Sawan Shivratri festival in India

Sawan Shivratri 2019 Jal Date, Timings: The Hindu month of Shivratri is considered extremely auspicious. On Sawan Shivratri, devotees fast during the day and worship Lord Shiva. This year the festival falls on July 30. Many perform Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja to usher in peace, marital bliss, prosperity and good health. This year the auspicious timing for the puja is from 9 am to 2 pm on July 30.

Known as the God of death and a vanquisher of evil, Lord Shiva is considered as one of the primary Gods. Sawan Shivratri marks the fusion of the two great forces in the universe — Shakti and Lord Shiva. Although there are several legends behind the celebration of the day, the most famous one is that Lord Shiva was impressed by Goddess Parvati’s devotion. Consequently, he granted her a wish to marry him. Goddess Parvati, who is known to be an avatar of Shakti, on moonless nights started observing fast for good health of Lord Shiva after marriage.

This custom has been later followed by women in India for the same cause — well being and long life of their husbands. Many, during the holy month of Sawan, carry the Ganga water in order to worship Lord Shiva. The procession is known as Kanwar Yatra. These devotees, clad in saffron, are popularly known as “kanwariyas”. They collect the Ganga Jal from Hindu pilgrimage places and then make their way to the temples of Lord Shiva.