Sawan Shivratri 2019 Date: When is Shivratri in July 2019?

Sawan Shivratri 2019 Date in India: The holy month of Sawan, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, began on July 17 and will continue until August 15. It is during this month that Sawan Shivaratri, which is also known as Masa Shivaratri, is observed. This year the festival falls on July 30.

On this auspicious day, devotees usually observe a full day fast and offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Sawan Shivaratri is more popular in North Indian states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. In Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu where Amavasyant Lunar Calendar is followed, Sawan Shivaratri corresponds to Ashadha Shivaratri.

Famous Shiva temples in North India, such as the Kashi Vishwanath and Badrinath Dham, arrange special pujas and Shiva Darshan during this month. Thousands of Shiva devotees visit Shiva shrines and perform Gangajal Abhishekam.

Sawan Shivratri marks the union of Shakti and Lord Shiva — the two great forces in the universe. The most famous legend behind the celebration of Shravan Shivratri is when Lord Shiva was impressed by Goddess Parvati’s devotion, he granted her a wish to marry him.

Goddess Parvati, who is considered to be an avatar of Shakti, started observing a strict fast on moonless nights for the well-being of Lord Shiva after their marriage. This custom continued to be followed by women in India for their husband’s well-being and long life.