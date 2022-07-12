Sawan 2022: Important Dates, History and Significance of Sawan Month

Sawan 2022 start date: The first showers of the monsoon season mark the beginning of the month of Sawan as well as Chaturmas. As per Hindu traditions, this time is considered to be one of the holiest months of the year.

Sawan, also known as Shravan, falls in the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar. This auspicious month is devoted to worshipping Lord Shiva.

During this time, on each Monday, also known as Shravan Somvar, devotees visit the temple and offer milk, flowers, holy water, and bael leaves to Shiva. All Tuesdays, or Mangalwar, are dedicated to Goddess Parvati. According to Drik Panchang, fasting on Tuesdays during this month is known as Mangal Gauri Vrat.

History and significance

According to legends, Lord Shiva drank venom as part of the Samudra Manthan or the churning of the cosmic ocean to obtain amrit, or nectar, in order to save the world. Goddess Parvati is believed to have stopped the venom from entering his body by holding his neck. Due to this ingestion, his neck turned blue and he further suffered pain and burns.

As a gesture of gratitude, his devotees offer water from the river Ganga to help his wounds heal. Additionally, Shravan Somvar Vrats are kept as a way of thanking the lord, as well as for success, marriage, and prosperity. Every year, Shravan Purnima, or the full moon day, also falls within the Nakshatra which is known as the birth star of Lord Vishnu.

As per mythology, the daughter of Daksh had to sacrifice her life and take birth again as Parvati. She wanted to marry Lord Shiva and that is why she performed penance during the month of Shravan. It is said that Lord Shiva was pleased by Parvati’s devotion and thus fulfilled her wish.

Important dates

This year, the holy month of Sawan will commence on July 14 and will end on August 12. There will be four auspicious Mondays in the month, with the first one falling on July 18.

July 14, Thursday – First day of Sawan month

July 18, Monday – First Shravan Somwar (First Monday and the first day of Shravan)

July 25, Monday – Second Shravan Somwar

August 1, Monday – Third Shravan Somwar

August 8, Monday – Fourth Shravan Somwar

August 12, Friday – Last day of Sawan month

Several Hindu festivals like Krishna Janmashtami, Naag Panchami fall during the holy month. The end of Sawan is celebrated with festivals like Teej and Raksha Bandhan.

